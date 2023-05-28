Endangered Child Alert issued for 1-year-old Mississippi boy. He was last seen 5 days ago traveling with this woman. Published 5:57 am Sunday, May 28, 2023

Mississippi officials have issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 1-year-old boy.

An alert has been issued for 1-year-old Nathanuel Sumner Jr. of Ruleville, Sunflower County.

Sumner is described as a black male, three feet tall, weighing 27 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing camouflage jogging pants, a beige t-shirt, and black Nike boots on Tuesday, May 23, at about 4:30 p.m., in the 400 block of South Oak Ave. in Sunflower County.

Nathanuel Sumner Jr is accompanied by Cayla Ross, described as a 28-year-old black female, five feet nine inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Nathanuel Sumner Jr. and Cayla Ross are believed to be in a tan Chevrolet Tahoe unknown tag traveling south on US 49.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Nathanuel Sumner Jr. and Cayla Ross, contact Sunflower County Sheriff’s Office at 662-887-2121 or 911.