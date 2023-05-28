Mississippi Skies: Seasonal heat and humidity on the way. Will they wait until after Memorial Day? Published 9:46 pm Sunday, May 28, 2023

Normally this time of year, the muggies are already in control with hot days and sultry nights. We’ve enjoyed some amazing spring-like days, especially in the northern parts of the state.

Unfortunately, our weather pattern is about to change to one much more seasonable. Humidity levels will increase, and temperatures will rise. It’s about to feel like summer in the south as early as Tuesday or Wednesday. Memorial Day is going to be slightly more humid, but it should still be much more comfortable than we’re accustomed to for the last weekend of May.

Enjoy some time outside if you can as we remember the heroes who gave their lives for our country.

North Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high near 76. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 59.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 84. Clear overnight with a low of 58.

South Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high near 87. Partly cloudy Monday night with a low of 61.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny with a high near 88. Partly cloudy Monday night with a low of 67.