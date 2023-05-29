Mississippi Skies: Pattern shift into summer weather begins Tuesday Published 10:06 pm Monday, May 29, 2023

We certainly have enjoyed some outstanding weather much deeper into May than normal, but that changes Tuesday.

As a frontal system moves through, we’ll all notice humidity levels increasing with warmer temperatures. Although the air will feel moister than the past few days, rain chances really don’t return until later this week. Tuesday should be rain free for most of us, but a few areas will have some thick cloud cover for part of the day. We’ll still be breezy, but the breeze will have a warmer feel.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high near 84. Partly cloudy Tuesday night with a low of 64.

Central Mississippi

Increasing clouds throughout the day with a high near 86. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 64.

South Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high near 88. Mostly cloudy Tuesday night with a low of 64.

Gulf Coast

Mostly cloudy with a high near 89. Partly cloudy Tuesday night with a low of 69.