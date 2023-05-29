‘This is a mess’: Two shot at Mississippi family gathering Published 10:11 pm Monday, May 29, 2023

A Memorial Day weekend family gathering in Columbus turned violent early Monday morning.

A man at the event “… retrieved a gun from his car and shot into the crowd of persons there,” according to Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry.

The man has been identified as Terrance Maxwell.

The gathering and shooting took place in the 300 block of Florence Street in East Columbus, according to police. Officers were called to Baptist Memorial Hospital after two people arrived with gunshot wounds.

“This is a mess,” said Daughtry on Monday. “The two persons injured were taken by private vehicles to the hospital for treatment. No one called us to the scene to investigate. At this time, we believe there was an argument during the family gathering, and Terrance Maxwell retrieved a gun from his car and shot into the crowd of persons there. One person was injured by being struck in the foot.”

At that time, another person attending the event fired on Maxwell, a police statement said.

“At this time, we believe another person at the event shot Maxwell,” Daughtry added. “Once Maxwell was initially treated at BMH, he was transported to Jackson for additional treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.”

Chief Daughtry appealed to family members and others to assist in the investigation.

“Once again, we need the help of those there and the public with a firm knowledge of what happened to contact us,” he added. “Call Crimestoppers or use the P3 app to reach out to us. You have my word that no one will know you contacted us.”

The number for Crimestoppers is 800-530-7151, or one can use the free P3 app for smartphones.