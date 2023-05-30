Mississippi community asks for blood donations after two children critically injured in four-wheeler wreck with car Published 1:24 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Two Mississippi elementary students were critically injured after a crash involving an ATV and a car Sunday.

On Monday, the members of the Pisgah community came together at Pisgah Elementary School to hold a prayer service for Myleigh “Lou” Dittus and Keigan Norwood.

Both Dittus and Norwood were transported to Children’s of Mississippi in Jackson.

Family members say that Norwood needs blood to help stabilize his blood pressure.

He is A+, but the family says you do not have to be A+ to donate in his name at MS Blood Services in Flowood.

Anyone can donate at Lowe’s in Greenville, Mississippi, from 12-4 p.m. today.

Anyone not local to Greenville can donate at any Mississippi Blood Center or Blood Drive using the following codes:

Keigan: EJ35

Myleigh: EJ34

Use this link to find a location near you.