Mississippi man identified as pilot who perished in Louisiana plane crash

Published 8:29 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man died in a small plane crash off the Louisiana coast last week .

WHAT WE KNOW: 

Jonathan C. George, of Pascagoula,  died in a crash on May 24 off the coast of Grand Isle, Louisiana.

The Federal Aviation Administration reports that George, who has been identified as the pilot, is believed to have been the only person aboard when the plane.

George’s body was recovered just off the coast of Grand Isle.

Officials believe the plane went down east of the Louisiana community. The wreckage of the plane has not yet been located.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

 

