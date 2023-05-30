Mississippi Skies: ‘Blob’ in Gulf right on cue for hurricane season Published 9:30 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Thursday begins Hurricane Season for 2023 and there’s a disorganized area of storms in the Gulf just in time for June 1. Fortunately for us, it looks like there is very little chance of the storms developing into anything significant before moving towards Florida.

The bad news is the spring-like weather is finally ending, making way for summer’s heat and humidity. We may still have another cool night or two, but we’ll definitely feel the difference in the moisture levels outside during the day as temperatures and humidity levels rise. It’s certainly past time for that to happen as we’ve enjoyed lower-than-normal humidity levels well into May.

We’ll also see better chances of rain, which may be good news for farmers.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon into the evening. High of 85. Wednesday night, partly cloudy after any showers move out with a low of 66.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high near 87. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 66.

South Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 86. Partly cloudy Wednesday night with a low of 65.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High of 85. Wednesday night, a remaining shower or storm possible with a low of 69.