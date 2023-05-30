One of two children involved in weekend ATV wreck dies. Second child in ICU in critical condition. Published 8:41 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

One of two children involved in a weekend four-wheeler wreck has died.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Officials with the Rankin County Coroner’s Office have confirmed that 6-year-old Keigan Norwood, 6, has died.

Norwood and Myleigh “Lou” Dittus, 10, were involved in a crash on Rehobeth Road in Pelahatchie on Sunday.

Dittus and Norwood were riding on an ATV when the four-wheeler was hit by a car.

Dittus and Norwood were critically injured in the wreck and airlifted to The University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Dittus remains in critical condition in an Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

On Monday, Pelahatchie residents gathered at a local school for a prayer vigil. Blood donations were being requested for both victims.