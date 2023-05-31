100 highest-paying jobs in America Published 7:00 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

Fewer companies plan to give raises in 2023 compared to the previous year as the scramble to retain employees eases. Of all the companies surveyed by Payscale Inc. for its 2023 Compensation Best Practices, 80% report they would offer salary increases—but that’s compared to 92% in 2022. Another 15% said they were unsure.

Pay hikes that were higher than usual became common during the coronavirus pandemic as companies sought to keep workers and replace those who had left.

As of April 2023, unemployment in the United States was at 3.4%.

What are the top-paying jobs in the country? Stacker ranked the 100 highest-paying jobs in America using May 2022 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which was updated on April 25, 2023.

Engineers in a variety of fields make this list, as do educators, particularly those working in postsecondary settings. As expected, medical professionals post a strong showing, as well as managers. There are surprises, too. For example, would you have guessed that an art director earns, on average, more than a financial analyst?

Jobs are ranked according to their median annual wage; the median hourly wage and total employment nationwide are also included. Positions that report only hourly wages due to the nature of the work were excluded from this analysis. Additionally, any jobs that listed “all other” in the occupation name also were excluded as these are groupings of jobs, and the data may not accurately reflect every one.

Stacker breaks down what the jobs entail, what skills are required, and how interested people can get a start in the field. Click through to find out which professions offer the best-paying positions.

Canva

#100. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

– Median annual wage: $96,290

– Median hourly wage: $46.29

– Total employment: 131,860 people

People in this line of work are tasked with training staff in proper police procedures, supervising and coordinating criminal investigations, and resolving internal organizational problems. A majority of first-line supervisors work in local government, but the best-paying gigs are in the federal executive branch.

Canva

#99. Mechanical engineers

– Median annual wage: $96,310

– Median hourly wage: $46.31

– Total employment: 277,560 people

The field of mechanical engineering is quite broad. People who work in the profession can specialize in many projects, from creating medical devices to designing elevators—even something akin to those nifty paternosters in Germany. Bachelor degree programs heavy in mathematics and science serve as a base for many future mechanical engineers.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#98. Industrial engineers

– Median annual wage: $96,350

– Median hourly wage: $46.32

– Total employment: 321,400 people

Industrial engineers integrate the various components that go into making a product, among them machines and materials. They typically need a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering or such related fields as mechanical or electrical engineering. Where they work can depend on the project.

Kokulina // Shutterstock

#97. Makeup artists, theatrical and performance

– Median annual wage: $96,370

– Median hourly wage: $46.33

– Total employment: 2,970 people

The movie and video industries hire the greatest number of makeup artists and are among those that pay them the most. Another promising business for makeup artists: amusement parks. As could be expected, many work in New York, California, and Florida.

Robert Kneschke // Shutterstock

#96. Forestry and conservation science teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $96,500

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 1,270 people

The field of foresters and conservation scientists is expected to grow by 5% through 2031 so teachers will be needed to help those future employees learn their skills. Montana, Maine, Wisconsin, Oregon, and Colorado have the highest concentration of teaching jobs.

Canva

#95. Environmental engineers

– Median annual wage: $96,530

– Median hourly wage: $46.41

– Total employment: 45,440 people

Environmental engineers are vital in creating projects that protect the environment, such as pollution control systems. Their work isn’t complete the moment a project plan is finalized, though. Environmental engineers must also obtain permits for work, perform quality-control checks, and monitor progress, along with other duties. Entry-level jobs in this field require a bachelor’s degree, with preference given to graduates of schools with an Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology program.

Canva

#94. Marine engineers and naval architects

– Median annual wage: $96,910

– Median hourly wage: $46.59

– Total employment: 7,450 people

Engineers in this field design and develop marine vessels, ranging from small submarines to huge aircraft carriers. Besides understanding all the ins and outs of a vessel, marine engineers must also be skilled in performing environmental tests for the optimal operation of their vessels. Most engineers and architects have a bachelor’s degree and a strong background in calculus and physics.

Canva

#93. Mining and geological engineers, including mining safety engineers

– Median annual wage: $97,490

– Median hourly wage: $46.87

– Total employment: 7,390 people

In addition to finding potential mining sites, these engineers design mines for the safe extraction of minerals. Future mining and geological engineers study for a bachelor’s degree in engineering programs, with various states requiring specific certification training.

Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#92. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

– Median annual wage: $97,710

– Median hourly wage: $46.97

– Total employment: 290,830 people

Salespeople in this field often need technical or scientific knowledge in biology, engineering, chemistry, or electronics. They typically sell goods—equipment or software, for example—for wholesalers or manufacturers, a job that requires at least two years of postsecondary education.

Aykut Erdogdu // Shutterstock

#91. Physical therapists

– Median annual wage: $97,720

– Median hourly wage: $46.98

– Total employment: 229,740 people

The demand for physical therapists is projected to grow much faster than average, at 17% through 2031. Those entering the field will need a doctor of physical therapy degree and have a state-issued license.

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#90. Atmospheric, earth, marine, and space sciences teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $97,770

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 11,150 people

Postsecondary teachers in atmospheric, earth, marine, and space sciences lead courses in physical sciences, except for physics and chemistry. Before earning the master’s or doctorate degree necessary to teach on the postsecondary level, aspiring professors typically take on an undergraduate course load with a strong focus on geometry, calculus, algebra, and statistics.

PIYAWAT WONGOPASS // Shutterstock

#89. Computer programmers

– Median annual wage: $97,800

– Median hourly wage: $47.02

– Total employment: 132,740 people

The once hot field of computer programmers is on the decline as part of the shrinking tech industry. Programmers or software engineers represented nearly 20% of the 170,000 or so tech industry layoffs in 2023, according to data provided to Vox by Revelio Labs. Employment in the field is expected to decline 10% between 2021 to 2031.

Canva

#88. General and operations managers

– Median annual wage: $98,100

– Median hourly wage: $47.16

– Total employment: 3.4 million people

General and operations managers formulate policies, manage daily operations, and assist across the board in a company’s day-to-day activities. Many managers are skilled in customer relationship management (CRM) software and enterprise resource planning (ERP) software.

goodluz // Shutterstock

#87. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

– Median annual wage: $98,560

– Median hourly wage: $47.39

– Total employment: 169,910 people

Managers in this field plan, direct, and coordinate the transportation, storage, and distribution of products. Though no advanced degree is necessary, individuals working in this field usually have particularly strong verbal and problem-solving skills.

Canva

#86. Sociologists

– Median annual wage: $98,590

– Median hourly wage: $47.40

– Total employment: 2,980 people

Sociologists usually need at least a master’s degree to enter the field, which involves studying social behavior and societies. They conduct research, work for state governments or in universities or other educational settings, or are self-employed.

Canva

#85. Statisticians

– Median annual wage: $98,920

– Median hourly wage: $47.56

– Total employment: 30,780 people

Statisticians use mathematical or statistical theory to break down numbers into useful, helpful information. While various fields employ statisticians, many work in science, medical, and pharmaceutical fields, and the federal government employs several thousand statisticians. A master’s degree is usually required, though some statistician jobs require only a bachelor’s.

FrameStockFootages // Shutterstock

#84. Special effects artists and animators

– Median annual wage: $98,950

– Median hourly wage: $47.57

– Total employment: 35,990 people

Special effects artists and animators typically study computer graphics, art, or a similar field to develop the skills they will need for the work. They usually need a bachelor’s degree to work and are hired in such fields as the movie or video industries, by software publishers, or by advertising agencies or public relations companies.

Canva

#83. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

– Median annual wage: $99,000

– Median hourly wage: $47.60

– Total employment: 24,380 people

Workers in this field install, maintain, and fix not only elevators and escalators, but also moving walkways and other lifts. A high school diploma or the equivalent is typically needed, though nearly all learn their skills in an apprenticeship. Most states require a license.

Quality Stock Arts // Shutterstock

#82. Facilities managers

– Median annual wage: $99,030

– Median hourly wage: $47.61

– Total employment: 116,980 people

Facilities managers are responsible for the operations of buildings, which might include a campus and the surrounding grounds. The largest employers are often local governments; management companies; real estate companies; elementary and secondary schools; and colleges, universities, and professional schools.

Canva

#81. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers

– Median annual wage: $99,550

– Median hourly wage: $47.86

– Total employment: 19,210 people

Biomedical engineers design and create a variety of equipment, computer systems, and software to improve everything from medical research in fields like human tissue growth to the creation of artificial organs. Workers in this field obtain a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering or bioengineering, and typically have experience in other fields, like physiology or even circuit design.

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#80. Software quality assurance analysts and testers

– Median annual wage: $99,620

– Median hourly wage: $47.89

– Total employment: 196,420 people

Software quality assurance analysts and testers are charged with identifying any problems with computer applications or programs and reporting on defects. The analysts typically need a bachelor’s degree to enter the field. They work for software publishers or in manufacturing.

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#79. Database administrators

– Median annual wage: $99,890

– Median hourly wage: $48.03

– Total employment: 80,520 people

Database administrators store and organize data, test and implement computer databases, and work to resolve any performance issues. They might also install security measures to safeguard against cyber attacks. Top-paying industries for database administrators include computer manufacturers, central banks, wholesalers and retailers, and the manufacturers of navigational and other control instruments.

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#78. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists

– Median annual wage: $99,930

– Median hourly wage: $48.04

– Total employment: 110,550 people

To enter this field and study human diseases and human health, workers typically obtain a doctorate after commonly earning a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, biology, or another related field. Besides lab work, medical scientists often create their own grant proposals.

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#77. Education administrators, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $99,940

– Median hourly wage: $48.05

– Total employment: 167,060 people

Postsecondary education administrators have varying duties depending on school size. For example, at smaller schools, these administrators may handle athletics and oversee academics and faculty research. Most postsecondary education administrators have a master’s degree in a field like social work or marketing, but it is not unheard of for small schools to occasionally hire administrators with only a bachelor’s degree. That said, a dean of a school, for example, needs a higher level of education—typically a doctorate—to take on that role.

Canva

#76. Materials engineers

– Median annual wage: $100,140

– Median hourly wage: $48.15

– Total employment: 21,510 people

Materials engineers develop, process, and test specially designed materials for specific functions. They can focus on one general area like alloys or plastics and obtain a bachelor’s degree in materials science or a closely related engineering field to pursue the career.

Canva

#75. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $100,300

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 207,700 people

Postsecondary health specialties teachers educate students in fields like therapy, veterinary medicine, pharmacy, and dentistry. A master’s or doctorate degree is a requirement to teach one of the above courses at postsecondary institutions, along with an understanding of medical software like the Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System.

Krysja // Shutterstock

#74. Nuclear technicians

– Median annual wage: $100,420

– Median hourly wage: $48.28

– Total employment: 5,880 people

Nuclear technicians help physicists and engineers in nuclear research and the production of nuclear energy. They usually need an associate’s degree to enter the field and go through thorough on-the-job training. Job prospects are dimming, with the field projected to decline 17% from 2021 to 2031. Nuclear energy is not only controversial, but nuclear reactors are expensive to build.

Canva

#73. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

– Median annual wage: $100,660

– Median hourly wage: $48.40

– Total employment: 21,520 people

Individuals working in the health and safety engineering space can be found specializing in industrial safety and health, fire prevention and safety, and product safety. Texas, California, and New York are the states with the highest employment for health and safety engineers, not including mining safety engineers and inspectors. Alaska, New Mexico, and Delaware are also good locales to begin a career in this field, as they have the highest concentrations of jobs.

Canva

#72. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

– Median annual wage: $101,320

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 285,910 people

School administrators—among them superintendent, assistant superintendents, and principals—typically need a master’s degree before being hired. They also often have five years or more of experience, including in the classroom.

Canva

#71. Construction managers

– Median annual wage: $101,480

– Median hourly wage: $48.79

– Total employment: 303,220 people

Construction managers do more than supervise projects; they are also in charge of budgeting, explaining contracts, and selecting subcontractors to work on specific assignments. Although most construction managers have a bachelor’s degree, there is a lot of on-the-job training that comes with working in this field.

Lovely Bird // Shutterstock

#70. Power plant distributors and dispatchers

– Median annual wage: $101,650

– Median hourly wage: $48.87

– Total employment: 9,380 people

In power plant operations, distributors and dispatchers are in charge of systems that generate electric power and distribute it. Usually a high school diploma or an equivalent is required to enter the field. Those in the field receive long term on-the-job training.

THICHA SATAPITANON // Shutterstock

#69. Financial risk specialists

– Median annual wage: $102,120

– Median hourly wage: $49.10

– Total employment: 55,800 people

Financial risk specialists analyze market risks to an individual’s or a company’s assets, and can make recommendations to limit exposure. They typically enter the field with a bachelor’s degree and work for central banks and other financial institutions. Employment in the field is expected to grow 9% until 2031, higher than the average for all occupations.

Canva

#68. Computer systems analysts

– Median annual wage: $102,240

– Median hourly wage: $49.15

– Total employment: 505,210 people

With so many workplaces dependent on the internet and email, computer systems analysts are essential for staying up to date with emerging industry trends, configuring new hardware and software, and training company users. Bachelor’s degrees in information sciences can help future analysts study everything from software development to database design.

Canva

#67. Veterinarians

– Median annual wage: $103,260

– Median hourly wage: $49.64

– Total employment: 78,810 people

Veterinarians do more than take care of sick animals. These doctors perform surgeries, advise owners on best care practices, and, sometimes, euthanize ill pets. Before starting a practice, a veterinarian needs to earn a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree and must pass the North American Veterinary Licensing Examination.

Canva

#66. Electrical engineers

– Median annual wage: $103,320

– Median hourly wage: $49.67

– Total employment: 182,210 people

Electrical engineers design, develop, test, and oversee the manufacturing of electrical equipment for military, industrial, scientific, or commercial use. Electrical engineers need a bachelor’s degree and usually have a background studying physics and math.

creativemarc // Shutterstock

#65. Administrative services managers

– Median annual wage: $103,330

– Median hourly wage: $49.68

– Total employment: 236,570 people

Administrative services managers plan so that organizations operate efficiently. They might be responsible for mail distribution or other office support or for such functions as records and information management. They usually need a bachelor’s degree and experience in a related field. The job outlook is for 7% growth between 2021 and 2031, about average for all occupations.

Chaay_Tee // Shutterstock

#64. Data scientists

– Median annual wage: $103,500

– Median hourly wage: $49.76

– Total employment: 159,630 people

Data scientists analyze data, looking for insights, and use machine learning to make decisions. Usually a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, statistics, or computer science is needed to be hired and some employers prefer master’s or doctorate degrees.

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#63. Engineering teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $103,550

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 36,010 people

Postsecondary engineering teachers educate students in chemical, electrical, mechanical, and several other engineering fields. A doctorate degree is usually a prerequisite for roles in this field, along with coursework in math and English.

luchschenF // Shutterstock

#62. Biochemists and biophysicists

– Median annual wage: $103,810

– Median hourly wage: $49.91

– Total employment: 32,500 people

These scientists study the physical and chemical principles of living things through a variety of methods, including isolating and analyzing DNA and researching drug effects. Most biochemists and biophysicists earn a doctorate degree in biochemistry before beginning their work in the field.

Skycolors // Shutterstock

#61. Commercial pilots

– Median annual wage: $103,910

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 48,750 people

To become a commercial pilot for airplanes or helicopters, a trainee must obtain a commercial pilot certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration. Airline pilots also need an Airline Transport Pilot certificate. Commercial pilots can also become instructors, teaching through the use of simulators and dual-controlled aircraft.

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#60. Economics teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $103,930

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 11,640 people

Postsecondary economics educators teach courses in economics. Mostly, postsecondary teaching positions require a bachelor’s in economics or a related field, and a doctorate in economics.

Canva

#59. Materials scientists

– Median annual wage: $104,380

– Median hourly wage: $50.18

– Total employment: 7,620 people

Materials scientists master the structures and chemical properties of various natural and synthetic materials, including metals, semiconductors, alloys, and polymers. Sometimes, they also work to develop new materials. Before studying substances at molecular and atomic levels, these scientists regularly beef up on chemistry during undergraduate studies before earning a master’s or doctorate degree.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#58. Medical and health services managers

– Median annual wage: $104,830

– Median hourly wage: $50.40

– Total employment: 476,750 people

Health care executives and health care administrators, commonly known as medical and health services managers, direct and coordinate medical and health services. The administrators make sure staff are up to date on training and represent workers at board and investor meetings. A master’s degree is common among these managers, along with certifications from the Professional Association of Health Care Office Management.

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#57. Art directors

– Median annual wage: $105,180

– Median hourly wage: $50.57

– Total employment: 54,470 people

The creative genius of art directors affects the visual style of various print media publications, product branding, and even movies and television. After earning a bachelor’s degree in art or design, aspiring art directors occasionally pursue a master of fine arts degree. With the proliferation of social media platforms like Instagram, art directors—and art directors in the making—share their work to wider audiences, thus strengthening the reach of their work portfolios.

Canva

#56. Chemical engineers

– Median annual wage: $106,260

– Median hourly wage: $51.09

– Total employment: 20,380 people

At their core, chemical engineers are problem-solvers. In particular, they use fundamental principles of chemistry, biology, physics, and math to address any problems that might pertain to the production of things like food, fuel, and other products. Most chemical engineers have a bachelor’s degree and earn a professional engineering license.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#55. Fundraising managers

– Median annual wage: $107,390

– Median hourly wage: $51.63

– Total employment: 26,240 people

Fundraising managers oversee campaigns to raise money for organizations. They usually are required to have at least a bachelor’s degree and sometimes a master’s degree and may need five years or more of work experience in a related field. The field is expected to grow 8% between 2021 and 2031.

Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#54. Industrial production managers

– Median annual wage: $107,560

– Median hourly wage: $51.71

– Total employment: 211,710 people

An industrial production manager ensures that workers meet goals, writes production reports, and keeps workflow on schedule. Most managers earn a bachelor’s degree and occasionally pick up extra certifications, such as a Certified in Production and Inventory Management designation.

Canva

#53. Electronics engineers, except computer

– Median annual wage: $108,170

– Median hourly wage: $52.00

– Total employment: 106,640 people

Deploying knowledge of electronic theory and materials properties, electronics engineers not focusing on computers are responsible for electronic systems in commercial, scientific, industrial, and military use. Strong math and English backgrounds are useful in this field, as well as a bachelor’s degree.

TaLaNoVa // Shutterstock

#52. Sales engineers

– Median annual wage: $108,530

– Median hourly wage: $52.18

– Total employment: 59,700 people

In selling science and tech products and services to businesses, sales engineers must have top-notch interpersonal skills. A bachelor’s degree in engineering is common for these workers, and on-the-job company training is often a prerequisite to getting started.

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#51. Law teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $108,860

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 14,830 people

Postsecondary law teachers specialize in teaching law courses after obtaining a law degree or doctorate. Many law professors also have a background studying government or political science.

BalanceFormCreative // Shutterstock

#50. Information security analysts

– Median annual wage: $112,000

– Median hourly wage: $53.85

– Total employment: 163,690 people

Information security analysts plan and implement security measures to protect computer networks and systems. Most companies require a bachelor’s degree or an MBA in information systems. Analysts can also obtain further credentials by becoming a Certified Information Systems Security Professional.

Kenishirotie //Shutterstock

#49. Mathematicians

– Median annual wage: $112,110

– Median hourly wage: $53.90

– Total employment: 2,070 people

Mathematicians are involved in mathematical research related to science, management, and other fields. Some mathematicians design surveys or polls and come into the field with at least a master’s degree.

Petekub // Shutterstock

#48. Economists

– Median annual wage: $113,940

– Median hourly wage: $54.78

– Total employment: 16,370 people

Economists research trends, analyze data, and evaluate economic issues. Their work is largely based on statistics and information gathered by surveys or the use of software and mathematical models. A master’s degree or doctorate is common in the field, but some government workers can enter with just a bachelor’s degree under their belts.

dokurose // Shutterstock

#47. Actuaries

– Median annual wage: $113,990

– Median hourly wage: $54.80

– Total employment: 25,010 people

Actuaries use statistics, mathematics, and financial theory to analyze risk and uncertainty. They then present these findings to government officials, shareholders, and company executives. Earning a bachelor’s degree with coursework in economics, statistics, and corporate finance is not uncommon on the path to becoming an actuary.

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#46. Nuclear power reactor operators

– Median annual wage: $115,870

– Median hourly wage: $55.71

– Total employment: 5,450 people

Only six states—South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Mississippi—regularly employ nuclear power reactor operators, but finding a job in this position pays handsomely. Contrary to what Homer Simpson may do in his TV job, these workers adjust control rods, which affects the amount of electricity generated from a nuclear reactor. They also monitor the reactors, along with turbines and generators, and keep records of equipment performance. While education level varies for workers, candidates need to obtain a Nuclear Regulatory Commission license.

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#45. Training and development managers

– Median annual wage: $120,000

– Median hourly wage: $57.69

– Total employment: 39,550 people

Managers of training and development oversee staff, align training with company needs, and develop and implement training programs. Some positions require a master’s degree, and managers often take courses to enhance their skills, like those offered by the International Society for Performance Improvement.

antoniodiaz // Shutterstock

#44. Nurse midwives

– Median annual wage: $120,880

– Median hourly wage: $58.12

– Total employment: 7,950 people

Nurse midwives are advanced practice registered nurses, offering specialty patient care. Midwives diagnose and coordinate every aspect of the birthing process, which they are qualified to do after receiving the necessary certification. To maintain a status as a certified nurse midwife, the American Midwifery Certification Board requires recertification every five years.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#43. Nurse practitioners

– Median annual wage: $121,610

– Median hourly wage: $58.47

– Total employment: 258,230 people

Nurse practitioners diagnose and treat illnesses while also promoting good health and disease prevention. Nurse practitioners can be primary or specialized care providers for specific patients, including geriatric, pediatric, or mental health patients. Along with a master’s degree, nurse practitioners often require various certifications, such as those offered by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Dmitry Lobanov // Shutterstock

#42. Nuclear engineers

– Median annual wage: $122,480

– Median hourly wage: $58.89

– Total employment: 12,250 people

Nuclear engineers seek the best benefits from nuclear energy and radiation. In particular, nuclear engineers apply nuclear energy and radiation to medical purposes. Most jobs in nuclear engineering require a master’s degree or doctorate from an Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology-accredited program.

Kzenon // Shutterstock

#41. Optometrists

– Median annual wage: $125,590

– Median hourly wage: $60.38

– Total employment: 40,640 people

Optometrists perform more tasks than prescribing glasses and giving eye exams. They also diagnose diseases, injuries, and vision disorders. All optometrists obtain a Doctor of Optometry Degree and complete the National Board of Examiners in Optometry exam.

Stokkete // Shutterstock

#40. Physician assistants

– Median annual wage: $126,010

– Median hourly wage: $60.58

– Total employment: 140,910 people

Physician assistants perform a wide variety of tasks, including treatment, completing physicals, counseling, and prescribing medication. In some cases, when a physician only has limited availability, a physician assistant can serve as a primary care provider in their place. In addition to earning a bachelor’s degree, many physician assistants are registered nurses or EMTs.

aappp // Shutterstock

#39. Aerospace engineers

– Median annual wage: $126,880

– Median hourly wage: $61.00

– Total employment: 61,580 people

Aerospace engineers design spacecraft, aircraft, satellites, and even missiles. A bachelor’s degree is a prerequisite, and specific requirements may also exist within specific concentrations of aerospace engineering. For example, aerospace engineers working on national defense projects may require particular security clearance and prove U.S. citizenship.

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#38. Computer network architects

– Median annual wage: $126,900

– Median hourly wage: $61.01

– Total employment: 173,920 people

These specialized architects design intranets, local area networks, and wide area networks. After completing a bachelor’s degree program—usually in computer science, information systems, or engineering—aspiring computer network architects usually log 5-10 years of work in information technology systems before transitioning into computer network architecture.

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#37. Software developers

– Median annual wage: $127,260

– Median hourly wage: $61.18

– Total employment: 1.5 million people

Software developers, who are responsible for designing computer applications or programs, usually need a bachelor’s degree in computer and information technology or a similar field. Some employers require a master’s degree.

PanuShot // Shutterstock

#36. Advertising and promotions managers

– Median annual wage: $127,830

– Median hourly wage: $61.46

– Total employment: 22,010 people

These managers create posters, giveaways, coupons, and contests to create interest in a person or product. Market research is a crucial part of the workflow of advertising and promotions managers. Many in the field hold a bachelor’s degree in advertising or journalism.

Desizned // Shutterstock

#35. Political scientists

– Median annual wage: $128,020

– Median hourly wage: $61.55

– Total employment: 5,660 people

Political scientists study political systems and research governments, policies, and trends in both U.S. politics and foreign relations. Many political scientists hold a master’s degree or doctorate in political science or focus postgraduate studies in public administration or public policy.

abriendomundo // Shutterstock

#34. Astronomers

– Median annual wage: $128,330

– Median hourly wage: $61.70

– Total employment: 2,160 people

Astronomers study how energy and matter interact and interpret how astronomical phenomena can be applied to practical problems. Astronomers can also develop new scientific equipment or software data. For jobs in astronomy, a doctorate in astronomy is required.

Mark_Kostich // Shutterstock

#33. Medical dosimetrists

– Median annual wage: $128,970

– Median hourly wage: $62.01

– Total employment: 3,190 people

Medical dosimetrists devise radiation treatment plans as members of a radiation oncology team. They use computer sciences and mathematics to calculate the doses needed and oversee the plans’ implementation. They typically work in hospitals or doctors’ offices. Some medical dosimetrist education programs require applicants to be a registered radiation therapist.

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#32. Public relations managers

– Median annual wage: $129,430

– Median hourly wage: $62.23

– Total employment: 64,280 people

Public relations managers often need at least a bachelor’s degree and sometimes a master’s degree as well as related work experience. Some specialties for which demand has grown: crisis management and celebrity management. Experts in the field are predicting continued expansion and a need for services.

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#31. Human resources managers

– Median annual wage: $130,000

– Median hourly wage: $62.50

– Total employment: 181,360 people

Overseeing interviewing, recruiting, and hiring of staff are essential tasks completed by human resources managers. They also handle staff issues, mediate disputes, and discipline workers. Aside from a bachelor’s degree, many human resources managers also get certifications from the Society for Human Resource Management and other organizations.

Canva

#30. Sales managers

– Median annual wage: $130,600

– Median hourly wage: $62.79

– Total employment: 536,390 people

Sales managers prepare budgets, keep track of customer preferences, project sales, and create special pricing plans. Most sales managers have at least a bachelor’s degree and typically hold some kind of experience as sales representatives.

fizkes // Shutterstock

#29. Compensation and benefits managers

– Median annual wage: $131,280

– Median hourly wage: $63.11

– Total employment: 16,850 people

A company’s benefits can affect employee happiness, so the role of compensation and benefits manager sets structures, determines competitive wages, and chooses outside partners to work with, including insurance brokers and investment managers. Most managers hold a bachelor’s degree and can earn further certification through associations like the HR Certification Institute.

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#28. Purchasing managers

– Median annual wage: $131,350

– Median hourly wage: $63.15

– Total employment: 75,070 people

Purchasing managers oversee buyers, purchasing officers, and other workers who deal with products, purchasing materials, and services for a company. Most purchasing managers hold a bachelor’s degree with previous experience in procurement. Further certifications are available through the American Purchasing Society and other organizations, as well.

Canva

#27. Petroleum engineers

– Median annual wage: $131,800

– Median hourly wage: $63.37

– Total employment: 20,540 people

Petroleum engineers are in charge of extracting oil and gas from below the Earth’s surface. These engineers design specialized equipment and inventive ways to inject water, gases, steam, or chemicals into an oil reserve to push out more oil or gas. To become a petroleum engineer, one usually earns a bachelor’s degree in engineering, sometimes followed by obtaining a professional engineering license.

Burben // Shutterstock

#26. Air traffic controllers

– Median annual wage: $132,250

– Median hourly wage: $63.58

– Total employment: 21,250 people

Air traffic controllers ensure that an aircraft maintains safe distances, issue landing and takeoff instructions, and inform pilots of weather hazards. There are several paths to becoming a controller, including earning degrees offered by Federal Aviation Administration Air Traffic Collegiate Training Initiative programs. Three years or more of work experience in the field could also be considered as qualifiers for a job as an air traffic controller.

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#25. Computer hardware engineers

– Median annual wage: $132,360

– Median hourly wage: $63.64

– Total employment: 74,640 people

Computer hardware engineers are important in making sure processors, circuit boards, networks, and routers work effectively. These engineers also design new hardware and update existing equipment to work with new software. Most computer hardware engineers earn a bachelor’s degree from an Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology-accredited program.

Canva

#24. Pharmacists

– Median annual wage: $132,750

– Median hourly wage: $63.82

– Total employment: 325,480 people

Pharmacists dispense prescriptions, provide immunizations such as flu shots, and conduct health and wellness screenings. Pharmacists earn a Doctor of Pharmacy degree and licenses by passing a series of exams before they can work in the field.

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#23. Database architects

– Median annual wage: $134,870

– Median hourly wage: $64.84

– Total employment: 62,470 people

Jobs in this field involve designing databases, setting standards for their use, and integrating new systems when needed. Database architects usually need a bachelor’s degree in a field such as computer and information technology. Many work at computer design companies or at insurance companies or schools or universities, institutions that have large databases.

Canva

#22. Lawyers

– Median annual wage: $135,740

– Median hourly wage: $65.26

– Total employment: 707,160 people

People have varying opinions on lawyers, but on a job description level, the role of a lawyer is to provide legal counsel and representation to individuals, companies, or government agencies during legal disputes or events concerning the law in some capacity. While lawyers are most often associated with their work in the courtroom, they also perform several out-of-the-courtroom duties. For example, lawyers file wills, contracts, and deeds. All lawyers in the United States earn a law degree—usually a Juris Doctor from an American Bar Association-accredited school—and pass a state’s bar exam to practice.

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#21. Computer and information research scientists

– Median annual wage: $136,620

– Median hourly wage: $65.69

– Total employment: 33,780 people

These multifaceted research scientists invent new computing languages and tools, improve software systems, and solve complex computing problems. Most research scientists earn a master’s degree in computer science.

fizkes // Shutterstock

#20. Industrial-organizational psychologists

– Median annual wage: $139,280

– Median hourly wage: $66.96

– Total employment: 1,280 people

Applying key psychological theories to human resources, sales, and business departments to improve efficiency has made industrial-organizational psychology one of America’s fastest-growing jobs, according to ABC News. Most psychologists specializing in industrial organization hold a master’s or doctorate degree.

Canva

#19. Financial managers

– Median annual wage: $139,790

– Median hourly wage: $67.21

– Total employment: 740,780 people

A financial manager is tasked with developing strategies to meet a company’s long-term financial goals. These managers seek ways to reduce costs and maximize profits. Most financial managers earn a bachelor’s degree and regularly come with five years of experience in accounting, or even as financial analysts. An advanced degree—such as a Master of Business Administration—can also fortify a financial manager’s qualifications.

fizkes // Shutterstock

#18. Marketing managers

– Median annual wage: $140,040

– Median hourly wage: $67.33

– Total employment: 328,570 people

Marketing managers identify potential customers, assess product demand, and research services offered by competitors. Along with holding a bachelor’s degree, marketing managers usually have experience in advertising, sales, promotions, or marketing.

indukas // Shutterstock

#17. Physicists

– Median annual wage: $142,850

– Median hourly wage: $68.68

– Total employment: 18,840 people

Physicists develop scientific theories to explain the natural world and often present these findings in scholarly journals. They usually have a strong background in computers, math, and engineering, and they often hold doctorate degrees or postdoctoral training.

VE.Studio // Shutterstock

#16. Natural sciences managers

– Median annual wage: $144,440

– Median hourly wage: $69.44

– Total employment: 82,570 people

Natural sciences managers direct research and development by monitoring project progress, providing technical assistance, and reviewing methodologies used. Many managers earn a doctorate or a Professional Science Master’s degree.

Canva

#15. Podiatrists

– Median annual wage: $148,720

– Median hourly wage: $71.50

– Total employment: 9,320 people

Podiatrists are physicians specializing in medical care for foot, ankle, and lower leg problems. Among a podiatrist’s tasks are removing bone spurs, performing surgeries, or prescribing orthotics. There are several requirements for becoming a podiatrist, including earning a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree, followed by completion of a three-year residency.

Sebastian Duda // Shutterstock

#14. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

– Median annual wage: $151,030

– Median hourly wage: $72.61

– Total employment: 28,230 people

These law enforcers provide courtroom arbitration, advice to legal counsel, and the administration of justice in a court of law. In criminal cases, judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates can issue sentences; in civil cases, they determine defendant liability. All three types of judges can also perform wedding ceremonies. Many judges hold doctorate degrees and are graduates of law school.

Canva

#13. Dentists, general

– Median annual wage: $155,040

– Median hourly wage: $74.54

– Total employment: 120,740 people

General dentists examine and treat the teeth and gums. This includes removing and filling cavities, teaching patients about proper oral hygiene, and removing damaged or infected teeth. A general dentist must earn a Doctor of Dental Surgery or Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry/Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from a program accredited by the Commission on Dental Accreditation.

Canva

#12. Architectural and engineering managers

– Median annual wage: $159,920

– Median hourly wage: $76.88

– Total employment: 197,180 people

Architectural and engineering managers optimize research and development of new products, processes, or designs. Along with experience as an architect or engineer, these managers typically earn a bachelor’s degree and one of several master’s degrees such as a Master of Business Administration, a Master of Engineering Management, or a Master of Science in Technology Management.

Frame Stock Footage // Shutterstock

#11. Computer and information systems managers

– Median annual wage: $164,070

– Median hourly wage: $78.88

– Total employment: 533,220 people

Computer and information systems managers—also called IT managers or IT project managers—lead the installation and maintenance of computer hardware and software, ensure network security, and continually search for system upgrades. Some managers earn a bachelor’s degree in computer or information science, after which they may also earn a Master of Business Administration.

Canva

#10. Orthodontists

– Median annual wage: $174,360

– Median hourly wage: $83.83

– Total employment: 6,310 people

An orthodontist treats oral cavity anomalies and fixes imperfect tooth positioning by installing braces and realigning teeth. After completing dental school, aspiring orthodontists must then pass the National Board Dental Examination and then obtain a license to specialize in orthodontics.

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#9. Chief executives

– Median annual wage: $189,520

– Median hourly wage: $91.12

– Total employment: 199,240 people

Chief executives direct their company’s finances and budget, negotiate contracts, and appoint managers. Many chief executives hold a Master of Business Administration, Juris Doctor, or other advanced degrees.

Canva

#8. Pediatricians, general

– Median annual wage: $190,350

– Median hourly wage: $91.51

– Total employment: 33,430 people

General pediatricians are doctors who specialize in the care of children. While this can include diagnosing, treating, and preventing disease, pediatricians also provide general care, including checking children’s growth and development. To work in pediatrics, a bachelor’s degree and medical degree are required, as well as a completed internship or residency.

Canva

#7. Nurse anesthetists

– Median annual wage: $203,090

– Median hourly wage: $97.64

– Total employment: 46,540 people

Yes, a nurse anesthetist administers anesthesia, but that’s just the beginning of what the job entails. These nurses also assist surgeons, physicians, and dentists, and help patients recover from anesthesia. Along with earning a master’s degree, nurse anesthetists can earn certification from the National Board of Certification and Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists.

Canva

#6. Family medicine physicians

– Median annual wage: $211,300

– Median hourly wage: $101.59

– Total employment: 100,940 people

A family and general practitioner diagnoses, treats, and prevents common diseases instead of focusing on a specialized category of medicine. These physicians must complete all medical school and postsecondary education requirements.

Canva

#5. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

– Median annual wage: $211,790

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 89,580 people

Pilots do more than navigate aircraft; they also master specialized flight software and maintain flight logs, all while performing customer service to hundreds of passengers per day. Pilots must pass a series of exams and complete training before getting to take off.

Canva

#4. General internal medicine physicians

– Median annual wage: $214,460

– Median hourly wage: $103.11

– Total employment: 67,220 people

General internists diagnose and treat afflictions pertaining to internal organ systems. Common ailments treated include hypertension, heart disease, and diabetes. Like other physicians, they must complete medical school and necessary postsecondary training.

4 PM production // Shutterstock

#3. Ophthalmologists, except pediatric

– Median annual wage: $219,810

– Median hourly wage: $105.68

– Total employment: 12,580 people

Ophthalmologists treat vision problems, prescribing glasses and contacts and performing laser surgery. They also treat eye injuries, and diagnose eye diseases and perform surgery to treat those. Some specialize in glaucoma, corneal disease, and other such areas.

create jobs 51 // Shutterstock

#2. Neurologists

– Median annual wage: $224,260

– Median hourly wage: $107.82

– Total employment: 11,340 people

The training to become a neurologist—doctors who diagnose and treat diseases of the brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nerves—is rigorous. The educational requirements are demanding and include a bachelor’s degree, a medical degree, a residency, and often a fellowship in a specialty such as brain injuries or geriatric care. Neurologists might treat strokes, epilepsy, Lou Gehrig’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, or brain tumors.

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#1. Psychiatrists

– Median annual wage: $226,880

– Median hourly wage: $109.08

– Total employment: 26,500 people

Psychiatrists are specialized physicians who diagnose, treat, and prevent emotional and mental disorders. While a psychiatrist can provide therapy and counseling similar to how a psychologist can, the big differentiating factor between them is that a psychiatrist can prescribe medication. Besides completing medical school requirements, psychiatrists should be certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.

Data reporting by Paxtyn Merten. Story editing by Jeff Inglis. Copy editing by Lois Hince.