17-year-old arrested for capital murder — connected to earlier discovery of body in burned vehicle

Published 4:25 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A 17-year-old has been charged with capital murder concerning the discovery of a body found in a burned car.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Jordan Selvage, 17, was arrested by Jackson Police on May 26 and charged with capital murder.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Selvage was arrested in connection with the discovery of a body in the burned remains of a vehicle. The body was discovered on May 11 after firefighters responded to a fire in near Bon Air Street and Long Street.

Officials with the Hinds County Coroner’s Office identified the body as that of 18-year-old Gabriel Warren.

Officials say they found evidence that Warren had been shot.

Anyone with any additional information relating to this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

More News

Tracing your family roots? This genealogy event at Mississippi university will help you tell your family stories

Alum gives $1.5 million to Mississippi university to help recruit faculty, build alumni center, improve facilities

Mississippi police seek public’s help after masked man robs gas station at gunpoint

Mississippi woman facing long recovery after she was struck by a pickup

Print Article