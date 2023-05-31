17-year-old arrested for capital murder — connected to earlier discovery of body in burned vehicle Published 4:25 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

A 17-year-old has been charged with capital murder concerning the discovery of a body found in a burned car.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Jordan Selvage, 17, was arrested by Jackson Police on May 26 and charged with capital murder.

Selvage was arrested in connection with the discovery of a body in the burned remains of a vehicle. The body was discovered on May 11 after firefighters responded to a fire in near Bon Air Street and Long Street.

Officials with the Hinds County Coroner’s Office identified the body as that of 18-year-old Gabriel Warren.

Officials say they found evidence that Warren had been shot.

Anyone with any additional information relating to this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.