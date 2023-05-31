Alert issued after possible sighting of inmate who escaped Mississippi prison. Officials say escapee should be considered dangerous. Published 2:52 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

An alert has been issued after a reported sighting of an inmate who escaped a Mississippi prison.

WHAT WE KNOW:

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert after a possible sighting of Joseph Spring, who recently escaped the Raymond Detention Center.

Spring was reportedly sighted near Highway 18 and Midway Road in Raymond.

Spring is approximately 5’8, 155 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. The tattoo on his neck is noticeable.

Spring and another inmate, Michael Lewis, 31, were both found to be missing from the Raymond Detention Center during the official headcount on Monday. A breach in the facility and damage was later located along with fence damage.

Lewis has been taken back into custody.

Officials say Spring should be considered dangerous and that civilians should not approach him.

Anyone who wants to report a sighting can do so to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.

…..