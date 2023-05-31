Armed carjacking suspect manages to escape after wrecking vehicle in chase with Mississippi officers Published 1:38 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

A suspect of an armed carjacking at a Mississippi apartment complex managed to escape after being chased by police Tuesday night.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Clinton Police officers responded to an armed carjacking at the Reserve Apartments in Clinton.

WJTV in Jackson reports that a masked man approached a woman with her baby outside the apartments, pointed the gun to woman’s head and demanded the keys to her car.

The incident occurred before midnight Tuesday.

Police arrived as the crime happened and chased the suspect in a vehicle from Clinton to Jackson.

The suspect managed to escape after wrecking the vehicle on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson.

Police say they have another person in custody related to the case.