Deadly holiday weekend claims three lives, 48 injuries on Mississippi highways

Three fatal wrecks were reported on state highways and interstates over the Memorial Day weekend by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The 2023 MHP enforcement period began Friday at 6 a.m. and concluded at midnight Tuesday. During this time, MHP issued a total of 8,945 citations, made 170 arrests for impaired driving, and cited 961 motorists for seatbelt violations. Troopers also investigated 156 crashes, resulting in 48 injuries and three deaths. The fatal crashes occurred in Yazoo, Stone, and Holmes counties.

MHP’s Motor Carrier Division also conducted 132 inspections on commercial motor vehicles.

Fatal crashes

On Friday at approximately 4:46 p.m., Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 49 at Hwy. 16 in Yazoo County. A 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Lacy Bowman, 34, of Yazoo, was traveling northbound when it collided with a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by 82-year-old Angie Crogier, of Vaughn. Crogier was traveling south at the intersection of the highways.

Bowman was transported to Baptist Hospital in Yazoo City with unknown injuries. The passenger in the Caravan — 61-year-old Elijah Crogier of Vaughan — was transported to University of Mississippi Medical Center with unknown injuries. Angie Crogier received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 49 in Stone County. A 2019 Ford F-350 driven by 26-year-old Bradley Mathis, of Clayton, North Carolina, and passenger 26-year-old Lawson Bond, of Sumrall, were traveling north when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned. Bond received fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

At approximately 6 a.m. Tuesday, Troopers responded to a one-vehicle wreck in Holmes County on Hwy. 14. A 2000 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 44-year-old John Jones, of Goodman, was traveling east when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned. Jones suffered fatal injuries.

Memorial Day enforcement period totals from 2023, compared to 2022:

Citations — 8945 (15,263 in 2022)

Seatbelt and child restraint — 961 (1,615)

DUI — 170 (375)

Crashes — 156 (125)

Fatal crashes — 3 (4)

Fatalities — 3 (4)

Motorist assists — 135 (109)