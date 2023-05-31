Diamonds are a Mississippi Lottery player’s best friend in $50,000 scratch-off win Published 2:42 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Diamonds were a Mississippi man’s best friend when he turned $20 into a $50,000 Mississippi Lottery win.

Mississippi Lottery officials reported on Tuesday that a Jackson man won a $50,000 prize when he purchased a $20 Triple Diamond Payout scratch-off ticket.

The man purchased the scratch-off card from the Medgar Texaco Food Mart in Jackson.

The first number revealed on the card matched one of the game’s winning numbers, resulting in the prize.

NEW SCRATCH-OFF GAMES IN JUNE

Three new scratch-off games will be available beginning Tuesday, June 6.

$2—Cash Craze: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.77. Win up to $20,000.

$5—Double Diamond™: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.30. Win up to $100,000.

$10—Jumbo Bucks: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.05. Win up to $200,000.

CURRENT JACKPOTS

Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is now up to an estimated $239 million with a cash value of $121.5 million.

The jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing has reached an estimated $203 million with a cash value of $104.6 million.

The jackpot for the Thursday, June 1, Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $60,000.