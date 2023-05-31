Diamonds are a Mississippi Lottery player’s best friend in $50,000 scratch-off win

Published 2:42 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Diamonds were a Mississippi man’s best friend when he turned $20 into a $50,000 Mississippi Lottery win.

Mississippi Lottery officials reported on Tuesday that a Jackson man won a $50,000 prize when he purchased a $20 Triple Diamond Payout scratch-off ticket.

The man purchased the scratch-off card from the Medgar Texaco Food Mart in Jackson.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The first number revealed on the card matched one of the game’s winning numbers, resulting in the prize.

NEW SCRATCH-OFF GAMES IN JUNE

Three new scratch-off games will be available beginning Tuesday, June 6.

$2—Cash Craze: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.77. Win up to $20,000.

$5—Double Diamond™: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.30. Win up to $100,000.

$10—Jumbo Bucks: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.05. Win up to $200,000.

CURRENT JACKPOTS

Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is now up to an estimated $239 million with a cash value of $121.5 million.

The jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing has reached an estimated $203 million with a cash value of $104.6 million.

The jackpot for the Thursday, June 1, Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $60,000.

 

 

More News

Alert issued after possible sighting of inmate who escaped Mississippi prison. Officials say escapee should be considered dangerous.

Sunset Capital of Mississippi? Proof is in the pictures, residents of this city claim

Armed carjacking suspect manages to escape after wrecking vehicle in chase with Mississippi officers

Mississippi woman sentenced for 2020 death of mother

Print Article