Man who shot himself during Mississippi traffic stop dies; police offer more details on suspected bomb Published 10:38 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

The Picayune Police Department issued more details on the intense interaction in the Southern Mississippi city Wednesday afternoon.

According to a statement, police attempted to stop a Chevrolet Malibu for a traffic violation. Just after the driver stopped, the driver shot himself before the officer walked to the vehicle. The officer contacted dispatch for assistance. As officers worked to help the man, they noticed a suspicious item in the vehicle that appeared to be a bomb.

Officers backed away from the vehicle and took the driver out so he could be taken by ambulance. The police statement said he did not survive.

Businesses in the area were evacuated until a bomb squad from Biloxi could identify the object, which was later confirmed to be a homemade firearm made from pipe.