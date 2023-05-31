Mississippi police seek public’s help after masked man robs gas station at gunpoint Published 5:06 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Mississippi investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a masked man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint on Monday.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Moss Point Police are actively investigating an Armed Robbery of the Raceway gas station, located at 7315 Highway63, Moss Poin.

On Monday, May 29, at approximately 3 a.m., a male entered the store, pointed a weapon at the gas station clerk, and demanded she open the register.

The suspect took the money from the register and fled from the store.

The male suspect is described as having a light to medium complexion, approximately 5’10”, thin build, wearing light-colored jeans, red with black high-top shoes, and a gray hooded sweatshirt with a black jacket over the sweatshirt. He also had a red bandanna covering his face.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact Detective Sergeant Kimberlee Snowden or the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711.

You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or visit the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers website at mscoastcrimestoppers.com