Mississippi Skies: Gulf system giving us a couple more pleasant weather days Published 8:58 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

That pesky Gulf system now known as Invest 91-L may be causing some flooding concerns for parts of Florida, but it has done something amazing for us: another two days of lower-than-normal humidity levels, even as we flip the calendar to June.

We’ll have breezy conditions across the state and temperatures slightly warmer than earlier in the week, but air moisture levels are staying fairly comfortable through Thursday. Once the invest moves towards Florida, we’ll have some Gulf air moving into the state, bringing more humidity and a better chance for afternoon storms.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High near 84. Partly cloudy Thursday night with a low of 65.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny with a couple scattered showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon. High of 86. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 64.

South Mississippi

Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. High near 87. Thursday night, partly cloudy with a low of 66.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms possible. High of 85. Partly cloudy with a low of 68 overnight.