Mississippi woman sentenced for 2020 death of mother Published 10:07 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

A Mississippi woman has been sentenced for the 2020 death of her mother.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Robin Storey was sentenced in Prentiss County on Tuesday.

Storey received a 40-year sentence after making a last-minute plea deal before she was scheduled to go on trial this week.

Storey pleaded guilty to killing her mother, Paula Storey, in November 2020.

Law officers found the decapitated body of the 56-year-old mother at her residence in Wheeler.