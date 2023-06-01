Baby crawls, pancakes, and blueberries: Mississippi town ready for sweetest of festivals Published 9:41 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

Poplarville is sending a welcome as they prepare for the annual Blueberry Jubilee on June 10th.

There will be arts and crafts, entertainment, activities and games for kids, and lots of food. There is something for everyone at the Jubilee.

The biggest news this year is that the Jubilee will move to Main Street.

The first Jubilee was held on the courthouse lawn with a handful of vendors. It has since expanded by leaps and bounds to Julia Street. To incorporate the Town Green, the Jubilee will move over to Main Street and its side streets.

Blueberry Jubilee visitors have a lot to see and do. Start your Jubilee Day with blueberry pancakes. Pancakes will be served at Pearl River Drug Store’s old-fashioned soda fountain beginning at 7 a.m.

The hottest race begins at 7:30 a.m. with the Blueberry 5-K race followed by a 1-mile Fun Run for the kids. The 5-K will wind its way through the quaint neighborhoods of downtown Poplarville on its slightly hilly course.

Bring your canine pal with you! The Puppy Pageant will be held on the Town Green stage at 9 a.m. Registration begins at 8 a.m.

The Baby Crawl lets some of our youngest Jubilee goers show off their new skills. The first race will begin at 10:30 a.m. Registration is prior to the race. Enter the young one or come watch who will hold the 2023 crawling title.

Poplarville is the home of the oldest storytelling group in the country. Storytellers will be telling tales in the Pearl River County Supervisor’s building next to the courthouse beginning at 8 a.m. Enjoy and laugh along with the many outrageous stories from the group.

Arts and crafts vendors will begin selling at 8 a.m. Shoppers will have a choice of different products created by area vendors. There will be wood and iron products, plants, jewelry, leather goods, and so much more!

Don’t forget about the antique car show. There are so many beautiful antique cars on display. Come see your favorite.

Blueberry products including fresh berries, bushes, and food will be sold on the Pearl River County Courthouse lawn. Come early. When you need to take a break, you can take a wagon ride over to visit the Thad Cochran Southern Horticultural Laboratory to see the increases made in the Blueberry growth industry. While on the tour you can see the Mississippi State ornamental gardens.

There will be live entertainment all day on the Main Stage and on the courthouse stage.

Twin Forks String Band

B Street Benny

And many other local talents

Come join the fun at the Blueberry Jubilee in downtown Poplarville. The festival runs from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 10th.