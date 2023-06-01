Four people die in fiery wreck on Mississippi interstate involving log truck, 18-wheelers and vehicle Published 6:29 am Thursday, June 1, 2023

Four people were killed in a fiery wreck near Meridian in east Mississippi involving a log truck, two other 18 wheelers and a passenger vehicle.

WHAT WE KNOW:

The wreck occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the split of Interstate 20 and Interstate 59 just west of Meridian.

Two 18-wheelers initially wrecked and had traffic blocked in the eastbound lanes as a result.

A log truck then reportedly hit a passenger vehicle at full speed.

The two people in the passenger vehicle and the driver of the log truck died instantly, officials said. A passenger in the log truck later died due to the fire started by the collision.

The Lauderdale County Coroner’s Office said that four people died as a result of the wreck. No identities of the victims were released Wednesday.

DAMAGE TO BRIDGE/HIGHWAY:

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said the right lane of I-20 eastbound past I-59 south (Exit 130) will be closed for an extended time because of damage caused by the wreck. The lane may remain closed for as long as six months or longer to make the repairs.

MDOT said the I-59 northbound ramp to I-20 west in Lauderdale County is open. Traffic will remain passable in the left lane.