Man arrested for aiding inmate who escaped Mississippi prison and remains on the loose, sheriff reports

Published 2:47 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Michael Lynn Allen

A man has been arrested and charged with aiding and abetting an inmate who remains on the loose after escaping a Mississippi prison.

WHAT WE KNOW: 

Sheriff Tyree Jones posted on social media that Michael Lynn Allen, 45.

Jones posted that Allen is charged with accessory and aiding and abetting Joesph Spring, an escaped inmate from the Raymond Detention Center.

Jones said the search for Spring continues.

Multiple agencies resumed their search for Springon Thursday after he was reportedly sighted near Highway 18 and Midway Road in Raymond. .

Spring is approximately 5’8, 155 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. The tattoo on his neck is noticeable.

Spring is the sixth inmate who escaped the Raymond Detention Center in the last two months.

Spring and another inmate, Michael Lewis, 31, were both found to be missing from the Raymond Detention Center during the official headcount on Monday. A breach in the facility and damage was later located along with fence damage.

Lewis has been taken back into custody.

Officials say Spring should be considered dangerous and that civilians should not approach him.

Anyone who wants to report a sighting can do so to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.

