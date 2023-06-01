Mississippi police department releases details about hostage situation that left one officer dead, another injured

Published 7:14 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A hostage situation lasted nearly nine hours, claimed two lives, and injured another by the time it was over in a quiet central Mississippi city Thursday morning.

According to the Brandon Police Department, the ordeal began when the department received a call at 1:20 a.m. The caller reported a male subject was attempting to break into a Crossgates home on Terrapin Hill North. Identified as Gabriel Matthew Wilson, 22-year-old white male, he was said to have a rifle and a pistol. BPD said Wilson broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and held her and another female hostage.

One victim was able to escape shortly after police arrived while the other person was released “after a lengthy standoff and negotiations.”

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Officers said the suspect began firing shots at police on the scene about 5:43 a.m. A Brandon officer was shot and injured around 6:05 a.m. The officer is listed in stable condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

After more negotiations, Wilson began firing again at 9:50 a.m. when he shot and killed a Madison officer. Madison police identified him as Horren Randy Tyler. Tyler had served with the Madison Police Department for seven years and had retired as Ridgeland Police Chief.

The suspect was also shot and killed at the scene.

The case has been turned over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations.

More Z-newsletter-news

Man arrested for aiding inmate who escaped Mississippi prison and remains on the loose, sheriff reports

UPDATE: Mississippi police officer killed, another injured in standoff in Brandon. Suspect in incident also confirmed deceased.

Three of four Mississippi congressmen voted to raise debt ceiling. Here is what they said about their votes.

Mississippi police officer injured in standoff early Thursday morning

Print Article