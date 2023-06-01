Mississippi police department releases details about hostage situation that left one officer dead, another injured Published 7:14 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

A hostage situation lasted nearly nine hours, claimed two lives, and injured another by the time it was over in a quiet central Mississippi city Thursday morning.

According to the Brandon Police Department, the ordeal began when the department received a call at 1:20 a.m. The caller reported a male subject was attempting to break into a Crossgates home on Terrapin Hill North. Identified as Gabriel Matthew Wilson, 22-year-old white male, he was said to have a rifle and a pistol. BPD said Wilson broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and held her and another female hostage.

One victim was able to escape shortly after police arrived while the other person was released “after a lengthy standoff and negotiations.”

Officers said the suspect began firing shots at police on the scene about 5:43 a.m. A Brandon officer was shot and injured around 6:05 a.m. The officer is listed in stable condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

After more negotiations, Wilson began firing again at 9:50 a.m. when he shot and killed a Madison officer. Madison police identified him as Horren Randy Tyler. Tyler had served with the Madison Police Department for seven years and had retired as Ridgeland Police Chief.

The suspect was also shot and killed at the scene.

The case has been turned over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations.