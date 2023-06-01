Mississippi police officer injured in standoff early Thursday morning

Published 8:31 am Thursday, June 1, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi police officer was shot early Thursday morning in a standoff from a domestic dispute.

WHAT WE KNOW: 

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reported Thursday morning that agenst are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Brandon Police Department that occurred in the early morning hours

Brandon Police received a call shortly before 2 a.m. about a possible hostage situation att a residence on Terrapin Hill North in the Crossgates neighborhood.

MBI reports that when officers arrived on the scene, the subject fired shots at officers.

One officer received significant injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

After talking with the subject for more than an hour, officials with the Brandon Police Department said a SWAT team was able to get into the house and rescue the hostage.

Thursday morning, MBI reported that “The involved subject remains barricaded inside the residence with unknown injuries at
this time. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.”

 

 

 

 

 

