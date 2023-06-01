Mississippi Skies: June cranks up the burner Published 9:38 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

We knew it wouldn’t last. After all, we’re now in June in the Deep South. After we’ve enjoyed lower-than-normal temps and lower-than-normal humidity levels, we’re making a change, and fast!

Parts of the state will reach the 90s today while all of us will get into the upper-80s. Moisture levels are going up, so real-feel temps will be even hotter. A few areas will have the chance for a brief shower or thunderstorm, but most of us will remain dry with sunny skies and warm breezes.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. High near 89. Clear Friday night with a low of 65.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 89. Clear overnight with a low of 68.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 90. Friday night, clear with a low of 66.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 90. Clear overnight with a low of 68.