Three of four Mississippi congressmen voted to raise debt ceiling. Here is what they said about their votes. Published 9:20 am Thursday, June 1, 2023

Three of Mississippi’s four congressmen voted to support the passage of a compromise deal to rise the nation’s debt ceiling.

Republicans Trent Kelly(District 1) and Mike Ezell (District 4) joined Democrat Bennie Thompson (District 2) to vote for the compromise, which passed the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday evening by a vote of 314-117 with 4 not voting.

Republican Michael Guest (District 3) was the only representative from Mississippi to vote against the measure.

WHAT THE CONGRESSMEN SAID ABOUT THEIR VOTES:

Congressman Guest:

“This evening, I voted against legislation to raise the debt ceiling. My decision to not support the legislation is not a criticism of Speaker McCarthy or his team who worked hard to force the President to negotiate and obtained some positive concessions. I ultimately voted no because our nation is on an unsustainable path, and without additional concessions from the White House, the bill does not do enough to change the financial direction of our country.”

Congressman Thompson:

“I’ve seen the devastation caused by shutdowns and know we can’t afford another one. The alternative to not support it will be detrimental to the 2nd Congressional District of Mississippi and the American people. This bipartisan agreement protects our veterans’ healthcare, critical services for children and families, as well as Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security.”

Congressman Ezell:

“There are few things I hate more than incomplete, short-term solutions to serious, long-term problems. However, the alternative to passing this legislation would be giving Joe Biden and Democrats a mandate to unconstitutionally raise the limit, increase our already out-of-control federal spending, and raise taxes on American families. This legislation keeps the radical left from spending our country into oblivion over the next two years and gives Republicans the power to pass a more permanent solution when we retake the White House and Senate.”