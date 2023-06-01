UPDATE: Mississippi police officer killed, another injured in standoff in Brandon. Suspect in incident also confirmed deceased. Published 11:23 am Thursday, June 1, 2023

One officer is dead, and another officer was wounded Thursday morning after a hostage situation turned into a standoff. The suspect in the incident was also killed in the incident.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation confirmed that a Madison Police officer was killed during an exchange of gunfire with the suspect.

A Brandon Police officer was wounded earlier in the standoff shortly after 6 a.m. The Brandon officer was transported to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

The standoff started around 1:30 a.m. on Terrapin Hill Road in the Crossgates neighborhood in Brandon.

The situation is believed to have begun and a domestic dispute between a man and a woman. When officers arrived, officials say the man barricaded himself and took a woman hostage. Police say after hours of negotiations, he agreed to let her go but he did not initially surrender.

MBI PRESS RELEASE:

“The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Madison Police Department that occurred on June 1st, 2023, at a residence in the Crossgates neighborhood in Brandon, Mississippi. This incident is ongoing from an officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier this morning with a Brandon Police Officer being shot, but now in stable condition.

While attempting to enter the residence where the subject was barricaded, an officer from Madison Police Department received fatal injuries. The subject also received fatal injuries.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.”