Assault charges upgraded to murder for Mississippi man after victim dies in hospital Published 1:29 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

A Mississippi man has been charged with murder after an assault victim died in a Jackson hospital Thursday.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Adam McGill, 42, of Brookhaven, was arrested on May 26 one day after an assault victim was attended to at the King’s Daughters Medical Center emergency room in Brookhaven.

Initial information was that the assault had occurred at the victim’s home on Anding Circle earlier that day, and involved McGill.

On May 26, Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies arrested McGill on a Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant for probation violation. Later, based on the victim’s condition, the charge of aggravated assault was added with no bond.

On Thursday, June 1, LCSO was notified that the victim had died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. While the investigation is ongoing, the aggravated assault charged has been upgraded to second-degree murder for the 42-year-old McGill.