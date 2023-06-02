Elderly Mississippi man reportedly kills neighbor, police report

Published 3:16 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

By Ben Hillyer

An elderly Mississippi man has been charged with murder after he reportedly killed his neighbor Thursday.

WHAT WE KNOW: 

Robert Allen has been charged with the murder of William Martin Lewis, 74, in Corinth.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

WTVA in Tupelo reports that Corinth Police believe Allen allegedly killed Lewis, his neighbor, on South Tate Street Thursday.

Police have not released a motive in the case.

After reportedly killing Lewis, Allen fled in a pickup truck, according to police.

Allen was stopped on Highway 370 in Union County a short time later by a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper.

Allen is a Vietnam War veteran and a recipient of four Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart medal, officials from the Corinth Police Department report.

More News

Celebrity chef’s worldwide search for Soul Food begins in this Mississippi town. New food/travel series streaming live on Hulu.

Once the largest manufactured home company in US, Mississippi company closes plant, seeks new owners, sources say

Assault charges upgraded to murder for Mississippi man after victim dies in hospital

Mississippi agencies searching Gluckstadt area after stolen vehicle related to escaped inmate spotted

Print Article