Elderly Mississippi man reportedly kills neighbor, police report Published 3:16 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

An elderly Mississippi man has been charged with murder after he reportedly killed his neighbor Thursday.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Robert Allen has been charged with the murder of William Martin Lewis, 74, in Corinth.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that Corinth Police believe Allen allegedly killed Lewis, his neighbor, on South Tate Street Thursday.

Police have not released a motive in the case.

After reportedly killing Lewis, Allen fled in a pickup truck, according to police.

Allen was stopped on Highway 370 in Union County a short time later by a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper.

Allen is a Vietnam War veteran and a recipient of four Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart medal, officials from the Corinth Police Department report.