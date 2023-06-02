Mississippi agencies searching Gluckstadt area after stolen vehicle related to escaped inmate spotted Published 1:14 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

Multiple Mississippi agencies are searching the Gluckstadt area north of Jackson for an inmate who escaped a Mississippi prison on

WHAT WE KNOW:

Officials continue to look for Joseph Spring, an inmate who escaped the Raymond Detention Center on May 29.

A stolen black Honda connected to Spring was spotted by officers, according to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones. The driver and occupants of the vehicle exited the vehicle on foot after being spotted by officers,

THE SUSPECT:

Joseph Spring is approximately 32 years of age, described as a W/M, 5’08, blonde hair and blue eyes. Spring has multiple tattoos on his body and neck. He was incarcerated for Probation Violation, Possession of a Stolen Weapon, and Burglary.

FROM THE MADISON POLICE DEPARTMENT:

On June 2, at approximately 6:26 AM, a Madison Police officer identified a stolen Honda Accord traveling northbound on Interstate 55 in Madison.

Upon trying to stop the vehicle, it fled north on Interstate 55, and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The vehicle was occupied by two male subjects.

The stolen vehicle exited the Interstate at the Gluckstadt exit and proceeded east approximately a quarter of a mile near the intersection of Gluckstadt Road and Industrial Drive. The driver stopped the vehicle at which time the two males fled on foot from the vehicle into a wooded area. The stolen vehicle is believed to be associated with the recent escapee still at large from the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

Officers and deputies from the Gluckstadt Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Highway Patrol Air Support arrived and are assisting with the search.

A perimeter was established in the wooded area and a search began using officers and police K9s. One of the male subjects was apprehended in the wooded area. The apprehended male is not the Hinds County escapee. The other male subject is still at large and was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Officers continue to search the area and anyone observing anyone matching the remaining suspect’s description or acting suspiciously is asked to call local law enforcement via 9-1-1.