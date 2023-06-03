From live music festivals to Jeeps, there’s plenty to do this weekend in Mississippi Published 12:11 am Saturday, June 3, 2023

Folks across Mississippi can find plenty of live music, free fishing, and class cars this weekend. Some highlights include:

Oxford: The Mississippi June Bugs’ annual musical festival will feature an assortment of talented musicians forming make-shift bands to entertain from 7 to 9:30 p.m. – Saturday, Powerhouse Arts Center in Oxford, free

Oxford: The 9th Annual Destination Oxford Car Show (originally scheduled for May 20) will feature car enthusiasts from as far away as Texas to show off their vehicles. – Saturday, Oxford Square, free

Greenwood: Celebrate Bobbie Gentry’s “Ode to Billy Joe” at a Museum of the Mississippi Delta’s outdoor concert. Featuring Eden Brent are the headliners with Keith Johnson & The Big Muddy Band opening the event. – Saturday, 4-7 p.m., the Museum of the Mississippi Delta, 1608 U.S. 82, $10 per person

Statewide: “Free Fishing Days” means no license or permits needed to fish this weekend. Fishing permits are not required for state fishing lakes and state park lakes during this time. – Saturday and Sunday, throughout the state, free

Hattiesburg: FestivalSouth continues with a modern take on silent movies, artist feature, and a comedy show. Admissions prices vary. Visit https://festivalsouth.org/ for a complete list of events over the next few weeks.

Gulf Coast: Jeepin’ the Coast features fun, show quality, or just every day Jeeps enjoying the Mississippi beaches. Jeep fans can admire the popular rides along U. S. Highway 90 or Jeep owners can enter their own vehicles. Visit https://jeepinthecoast.com/ for information on registration or events.