Mississippi Skies: ‘It was the third of June, another sleepy, dusty Delta day…’ Published 12:05 am Saturday, June 3, 2023

When it comes to summertime in Mississippi, there are several things that bring back childhood memories for many people: watermelons, splashing in a creek, and the classic Bobbie Gentry song ‘Ode to Billie Joe” being played on the third of June.

Other than a few scattered showers and thunderstorms the past couple of days, it’s certainly dry enough for a ‘sleepy, dusty Delta day.’” That pattern continues with sunny skies across the state with the best chance of rain, albeit still a very slight chance, in the southern half.

Temperatures continue to climb across the state, too. Just about every community will hit at least 90 degrees today, some of the first time this year.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 92. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 66.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 92 with a slight breeze in the afternoon. Clear Saturday night with a low of 65.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. High of 91. Clear overnight with a low of 65.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a couple showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon. High of 91. Overnight, clear with a low of 68.