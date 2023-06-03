Mississippi Skies: It’s going to be a scorcher today! Published 9:41 pm Saturday, June 3, 2023

Humidity levels may drop a little Sunday, but don’t think it’s going to be a comfortable day. Temperatures continue their rapid rise, and some communities will reach the mid-90s.

There won’t be many showers or thunderstorms in the state today, either. Most of the state will stay dry the entire day with the Gulf Coast region having the best chance of some rain. Parts of the Gulf Coast got some pretty heavy rainfall Saturday evening as severe weather developed.

Monday looks like we’ll have a pretty decent chance of rain and storms across the entire state.

North Mississippi

Sunny and warm with a high near 92. Sunday night, clear with a low of 66.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 94. A slight breeze developing in the afternoon. Overnight, clear with a low of 65.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 93. Clear overnight with a low of 65.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high near 91. A slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Clear Sunday night with a low of 68.