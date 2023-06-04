Camp LIT to help Mississippi youth struggling with reading Published 9:35 pm Sunday, June 4, 2023

The Speech & Hearing Center at Mississippi University for Women will empower readers this summer with Camp LIT (Literacy in Turner) June 26-29.

The engaging summer program is aimed at helping students ages 6 to 12 who are below grade level in the area of Reading. The specialized camp offers personalized treatment to address the specific needs of each participant.

“Camp LIT is designed for students who are below grade level specifically in the area of reading. We are hoping to help close that gap by providing intensive one-on-one therapy sessions tailored for each individual student,” said Jennifer Pounders, instructor and clinical supervisor of speech-language pathology.

From 8:30 a.m. to noon, Camp LIT will provide intensive one-on-one therapy sessions tailored to the individual student’s needs. Each day, participants will engage in two 45-minute therapy sessions utilizing the highly effective Barton Reading and Spelling System. These sessions will be complemented by a range of literacy-based activities, including crafts, outdoor play, and snacks, all aligned with the camp’s exciting ocean theme.

Upon completion of the camp, participants will have received a total of six hours of therapy, equivalent to six weeks of therapy sessions. The comprehensive approach ensures that students receive the support and guidance necessary to make meaningful progress in their reading abilities

Interested individuals can apply for Camp LIT by visiting the online application form at muw.edu/nhs/slp.

The Speech & Hearing Center is located on The W’s campus at the corner of 11th Street South and Fifth Avenue South. The Center is operated as a component of the Graduate Program in Speech-Language Pathology and offers Speech and Languages Services, Audiological Services and consultation to clients, parents, professionals and school districts.