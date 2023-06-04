Mississippi doctor, another man die in small plane crash Published 6:25 am Sunday, June 4, 2023

A Mississippi doctor and another man died in a small plane crash Saturday morning.

WHAT WE KNOW:

A small plane — a Piper Navajo twin airplane — crashed shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday near an Army Aviation Support Facility at the Tupelo Regional Airport.

Officials have confirmed that two people died in the wreck but have not officially identified the victims.

WTVA News in Tupelo reports that a social media post from St. James Catholic Church in Tupelo identified the two people in the plane as Dr. Charles Montgomery, a local hematologist and oncologist, and Patrick Fain.

The two men regularly flew together in Montgomery’s plane.

The crash is under investigation by agents from the National Transportation and Safety Board.