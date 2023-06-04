One person killed in officer-involved shooting after response to domestic disturbance at rural Mississippi house

Published 5:40 am Sunday, June 4, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting Saturday, according to a news release from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation,

MBI officials report that they are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Union County Sheriff’s Department that occurred on June 3 at a residence on Mississippi 349 in Myrtle.

Deputies responded to a call of a domestic disturbance. When they arrived at the residence and approached the house, the subject pointed a gun at the deputies.

The deputies received no injuries. The subject received fatal injuries.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

