Silver Alert issued for missing Mississippi teen

Published 5:35 pm Sunday, June 4, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 18-year-old Alyssa Long of Lumberton in Lamar County.

She is described as a white female, five-feet four-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark grey T-shirt and blue jeans with leopard print shoes on Sunday, June 4th, at about 5 a.m. in the 5600 block of Highway 13 in Lumberton. She was said to have been walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Alyssa Long suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Alyssa Long, contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department at 601-794-8610.

