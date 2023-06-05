Antisemitic incidents are on the rise in most states

Published 12:40 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

By Lauren Liebhaber

agsaz // Shutterstock

Antisemitic incidents are on the rise in most states

In 2022, there were nearly 1,000 more antisemitic incidents reported in the United States than in 2021 according to the Anti-Defamation League. In real numbers, the year-over-year increase represents a jump from 2,717 incidents to 3,697. This is the highest number of incidents recorded since the Anti-Defamation League began collecting data in 1979—and the third time a year-end record has been set in the last five years.

Incidents of harassment, vandalism, and assault—three major categories the ADL tracks—all also increased individually by more than 25%, with antisemitic vandalism incidents spiking a whopping 51% in the last year. Harassment increased in both Jewish institutions and non-Jewish institutions—including public K-12 schools and colleges—alike.

While it isn’t possible to identify a single cause of the drastic spike in incidents, some trends stood out in the data: The distribution of white supremacist propaganda skyrocketed in part due to the growth of the anti-Semite group Goyim Defense League; incidents at schools and universities rose dramatically; and Orthodox Jews experienced a startlingly high (69%) increase in assaults. Likewise, according to the American Jewish Committee’s State of Antisemitism in America 2022 Survey, 69% of Jewish adults were the target of antisemitism online or have seen it online at least once in the past 12 months.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Geographically, incidents were reported in all states and Washington D.C.. New York—home to the largest Jewish population in the U.S.—led the nation with 580 antisemitic incidents reported in 2022 with California and New Jersey not far behind.

Stacker cited data from the Anti-Defamation League to shed light on the number of antisemitic incidents in every state and Washington D.C. in 2022 and compare it to the number five years ago. States are listed in alphabetical order.

Bar chart showing the number of antisemitic incidents by year from 2018 to 2022

Emma Rubin // Stacker

US total

Hate crime data collected by the Federal Bureau of Investigations indicate that American Jews are targeted more in hate crimes than any other religious group in the country. White supremacist propaganda—in particular, the Great Replacement theory, which played a role in the fatal events of the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia—is at least in part responsible for the several-year upswing in incidents recorded by the ADL. According to this theory, Jews are leading the effort to promote mass immigration and intermarriage in order to achieve “white extinction.” The Great Replacement theory has been cited in other events in recent years, including the Tree of Life mass shooting in Pittsburgh and other mass shootings both in the U.S. and abroad.

The Mobile skyline as seen at dusk.

Canva

Alabama

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 28 (211.1% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 27 (440.0% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 1 (75.0% decrease from 2018)
– Jewish population: 0.2%

Boats and buildings in Sitka.

Marc Cappelletti // Shutterstock

Alaska

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 3 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 2 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Vandalism: 1 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
– Jewish population: 0.7%

A highway leading into downtown Phoenix.

Brandon Burris // Shutterstock

Arizona

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 53 (65.6% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 1 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 35 (75.0% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 17 (41.7% increase from 2018)
– Jewish population: 1.7%

A scenic suburb in Ozark.

Trong Nguyen // Shutterstock

Arkansas

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 7 (133.3% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 6 (200.0% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 1 (No change from 2018)
– Jewish population: 0.1%

A road leading into Silicon Valley.

Canva

California

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 518 (51.9% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 13 (44.4% increase from 2018)
— Harassment: 327 (34.0% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 178 (102.3% increase from 2018)
– Jewish population: 3.1%

An aerial view of downtown Denver on a sunny day.

Canva

Colorado

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 71 (82.1% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 1 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 50 (78.6% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 20 (81.8% increase from 2018)
– Jewish population: 1.7%

A sailboat moored in front of a luxury waterfront estate in Greenwich.

James Kirkikis // Shutterstock

Connecticut

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 68 (74.4% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 0 (100.0% decrease from 2018)
— Harassment: 55 (189.5% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 13 (31.6% decrease from 2018)
– Jewish population: 3.3%

An aerial view of downtown Wilmington.

Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

Delaware

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 11 (450.0% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 6 (500.0% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 5 (400.0% increase from 2018)
– Jewish population: 1.5%

An aerial view of Boca Raton's coastline.

FotosForTheFuture // Shutterstock

Florida

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 269 (253.9% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 1 (No change from 2018)
— Harassment: 214 (345.8% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 54 (100.0% increase from 2018)
– Jewish population: 3.1%

A view of Atlanta's skyline from Lake Meer in Piedmont Park.

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

Georgia

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 80 (166.7% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 0 (100.0% decrease from 2018)
— Harassment: 70 (180.0% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 10 (150.0% increase from 2018)
– Jewish population: 1.3%

The coastline and luxury hotels and apartments in Honolulu.

Canva

Hawaii

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 5 (400.0% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 4 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Vandalism: 1 (No change from 2018)
– Jewish population: 0.5%

Cars driving down Capitol Boulevard in Boise.

Canva

Idaho

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 8 (60.0% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 4 (33.3% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 4 (100.0% increase from 2018)
– Jewish population: 0.1%

Skyscrapers and Lake Michigan in Chicago.

DiegoMariottini // Shutterstock

Illinois

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 121 (137.3% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 1 (No change from 2018)
— Harassment: 74 (138.7% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 46 (142.1% increase from 2018)
– Jewish population: 2.5%

Soybean fields in Indiana at sunset.

Canva

Indiana

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 33 (120.0% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 27 (350.0% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 6 (33.3% decrease from 2018)
– Jewish population: 0.4%

An aerial view of Iowa City on a sunny day.

Canva

Iowa

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 14 (No change from 2018)
— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 9 (25.0% decrease from 2018)
— Vandalism: 5 (150.0% increase from 2018)
– Jewish population: 0.2%

A night view of buildings along a river in Wichita.

Canva

Kansas

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 9 (200.0% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 5 (150.0% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 4 (300.0% increase from 2018)
– Jewish population: 0.6%

Downtown Louisville as seen at night.

Canva

Kentucky

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 16 (700.0% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 13 (1,200.0% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 3 (200.0% increase from 2018)
– Jewish population: 0.4%

New Orleans near the water at dusk.

Canva

Louisiana

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 14 (16.7% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 13 (160.0% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 1 (85.7% decrease from 2018)
– Jewish population: 0.3%

The waterfront with ferry's docked in Portland.

Canva

Maine

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 13 (44.4% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 6 (20.0% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 7 (75.0% increase from 2018)
– Jewish population: 0.9%

Pedestrians strolling on a boardwalk in Ocean City.

eurobanks // Shutterstock

Maryland

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 109 (179.5% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 3 (200.0% increase from 2018)
— Harassment: 63 (96.9% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 43 (616.7% increase from 2018)
– Jewish population: 3.9%

An aerial view of downtown Boston at dusk.

Canva

Massachusetts

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 152 (5.6% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 4 (33.3% increase from 2018)
— Harassment: 66 (11.9% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 82 (No change from 2018)
– Jewish population: 4.3%

An aerial view of downtown Deroit at dusk.

Canva

Michigan

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 111 (428.6% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 1 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 93 (615.4% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 17 (112.5% increase from 2018)
– Jewish population: 0.9%

The downtown Minneapolis skyline as seen at night.

Canva

Minnesota

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 53 (89.3% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 31 (24.0% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 22 (633.3% increase from 2018)
– Jewish population: 1.2%

A parking garage and buildings in downtown Jackson.

Canva

Mississippi

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 7 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 6 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Vandalism: 1 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
– Jewish population: 0.1%

The St. Louis Gateway Arch in Missouri.

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

Missouri

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 30 (275.0% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 23 (1,050.0% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 7 (16.7% increase from 2018)
– Jewish population: 1.1%

Buildings in Billings with scenic hills in the background.

Canva

Montana

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 14 (250.0% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 7 (250.0% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 7 (250.0% increase from 2018)
– Jewish population: 0.1%

Train tracks as seen outside Omaha at night.

Canva

Nebraska

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 14 (22.2% decrease from 2018)
— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 7 (58.8% decrease from 2018)
— Vandalism: 7 (600.0% increase from 2018)
– Jewish population: 0.5%

An aerial View of Carson City.

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

Nevada

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 30 (150.0% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 22 (450.0% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 8 (No change from 2018)
– Jewish population: 2.6%

The skyline in downtown Manchester at dusk.

Canva

New Hampshire

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 14 (40.0% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 7 (22.2% decrease from 2018)
— Vandalism: 7 (600.0% increase from 2018)
– Jewish population: 0.7%

An aerial view of Jersey City at sunset.

f11photo // Shutterstock

New Jersey

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 408 (104.0% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 9 (350.0% increase from 2018)
— Harassment: 244 (159.6% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 155 (49.0% increase from 2018)
– Jewish population: 6.7%

Residential suburbs in Albuquerque.

turtix // Shutterstock

New Mexico

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 8 (No change from 2018)
— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 4 (20.0% decrease from 2018)
— Vandalism: 4 (33.3% increase from 2018)
– Jewish population: 0.6%

A cityscape view of Lower Manhattan in New York CIty.

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

New York

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 580 (70.6% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 72 (323.5% increase from 2018)
— Harassment: 240 (116.2% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 268 (26.4% increase from 2018)
– Jewish population: 8.8%

An aerial view of Charlotte on a sunny day.

Canva

North Carolina

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 39 (14.7% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 1 (No change from 2018)
— Harassment: 28 (16.7% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 10 (11.1% increase from 2018)
– Jewish population: 0.5%

Buildings in Fargo as seen at night.

Canva

North Dakota

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 6 (20.0% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 2 (50.0% decrease from 2018)
— Vandalism: 4 (300.0% increase from 2018)
– Jewish population: 0.1%

The river leading into Columbus at night.

Canva

Ohio

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 61 (96.8% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 43 (152.9% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 18 (28.6% increase from 2018)
– Jewish population: 1.3%

Buildings along US Route 66 in Oklahoma.

TLF Images // Shutterstock

Oklahoma

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 11 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 8 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Vandalism: 3 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
– Jewish population: 0.1%

Portland at sunset with a mountain in the background.

Canva

Oregon

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 40 (471.4% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 2 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 22 (1,000.0% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 16 (220.0% increase from 2018)
– Jewish population: 1.0%

The Pittsburgh skyline as viewed from the hills.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Pennsylvania

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 114 (28.1% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 0 (100.0% decrease from 2018)
— Harassment: 85 (70.0% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 29 (21.6% decrease from 2018)
– Jewish population: 3.3%

Building, boats, and docks at old harbor in Newport.

Ramunas Bruzas // Shutterstock

Rhode Island

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 19 (280.0% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 14 (366.7% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 5 (150.0% increase from 2018)
– Jewish population: 1.7%

The scenic river view and waterfront houses in North Myrtle Beach.

PQK // Shutterstock

South Carolina

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 44 (633.3% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 36 (500.0% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 8 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
– Jewish population: 0.3%

The western suburbs of Rapid City.

Hank Shiffman // Shutterstock

South Dakota

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 3 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 2 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Vandalism: 1 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
– Jewish population: 0.0%

Cars parked along the street in Johnson City.

Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

Tennessee

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 40 (300.0% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 27 (237.5% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 13 (550.0% increase from 2018)
– Jewish population: 0.3%

An aerial view of Austin and Lady Bird Lake.

Roschetzky Photography // Shutterstock

Texas

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 211 (427.5% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 2 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 121 (332.1% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 88 (633.3% increase from 2018)
– Jewish population: 0.6%

Downtown Ogden as seen at night.

Canva

Utah

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 11 (10.0% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 6 (25.0% decrease from 2018)
— Vandalism: 5 (150.0% increase from 2018)
– Jewish population: 0.2%

Buildings lining a street in downtown Burlington.

Canva

Vermont

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 6 (14.3% decrease from 2018)
— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 3 (200.0% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 3 (50.0% decrease from 2018)
– Jewish population: 1.2%

The skyline of Richmond at sunset.

Canva

Virginia

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 69 (122.6% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 50 (150.0% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 19 (72.7% increase from 2018)
– Jewish population: 1.7%

An aerial view of Seattle with the Space Needle in the foreground.

Canva

Washington

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 65 (103.1% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 28 (75.0% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 37 (131.3% increase from 2018)
– Jewish population: 1.0%

The Washington Monument and Reflecting Pool.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Washington D.C.

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 37 (15.6% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 24 (14.3% decrease from 2018)
— Vandalism: 13 (225.0% increase from 2018)
– Jewish population: 8.3%

An aerial view of downtown Charleston at sunset.

Canva

West Virginia

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 3 (50.0% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 2 (No change from 2018)
— Vandalism: 1 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
– Jewish population: 0.1%

Madison as viewed from across the water on a bright, sunny day.

Canva

Wisconsin

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 45 (104.5% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 35 (94.4% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 10 (150.0% increase from 2018)
– Jewish population: 0.6%

Buildings in Casper as seen at night.

Canva

Wyoming

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 2 (100.0% increase from 2018)
— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
— Harassment: 2 (100.0% increase from 2018)
— Vandalism: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
– Jewish population: 0.2%

Data reporting by Emma Rubin. Story editing by Esprit Smith. Photo selection by Abigail Renaud

More Stacker National

From free Coca-Colas to digital dollars: 11 things you didn't know about the history of couponing

A look at federal grant programs available for students

How English-language learner education has changed since the 1950s

How US K-12 spending compares to other countries

Print Article