Gotta Sing! Gotta Dance! Got Ventriloquism too! Who are the 38 women vying for Miss Mississippi title

Who are the 38 delegates vying for the title of Miss Mississippi 2023?

Here is a snapshot of the women who will be competing this week — where they are from, the talents that will be on display this week and each competitor’s aspirations for the future:

GOTTA DANCE, GOTTA SING

No doubt about it — the Miss Mississippi crowd will be entertained in a multitude of ways. By far, dancing and singing — of all types — are the most popular talent offerings among the delegates.

40% of the delegates will demonstrate their dancing skills with some choreographed routine. Of the 15 dancers, Miss Presley Heights MaKayla Luper will show off her clogging skills, Miss Fairpark Jaycie Tungett will perform a ballet, Miss Turtle Creek Madeleine Thompson hopes to wow the judges with a baton routine, and Miss Starkville Adyson Poole will show her true colors in a colorguard performance.

36% of the competitors will bring their perfect pitch performances to the judges in various vocal routines.

10% of the delegates will tickle the ivories with their piano-playing talents.

Two delegates will bring their communication talents to the stage with a monologue and spoken word performance.

Miss Lafayette Meredith Sides hopes to also use her voice in a unique ventriloquism routine.

BULLDOGS, REBELS AND EAGLES — OH MY!

29% of the 38 delegates love to ring their cowbells. Eleven of the women attend or recently graduated from Mississippi State University.

26% of the competitors know a little about celebrating in the Grove. Ten of the delegates attend or recently graduated from the University of Mississippi.

15% of the delegates root for the black and gold. Six of the competitors attend or recently graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Other colleges and universities represented on stage will be Mississippi University for Women, Jackson State University, Alcorn State University, Delta State University, Hinds County Community College, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Pearl River Community College.

Only one of the competitors, Miss Leaf River Valley Neeley Robertson, attends a university outside of the Magnolia State. Robertson attends the University of Alabama.

IS THERE A DOCTOR IN THE HOUSE?

34%: Of the 38 delegates, 34% aspire to some type of medical career. Career aspirations in medicine range from nursing and a general physician practice to dentistry, physical therapy and beyond.

26%: More than a quarter of the competitors aspire to a career in public relations and media.

15%: A career in law, politics and government may be in the future for 15% of the competitors.

13%: From elementary education to being a future university president, 13% of the delegates aspire to a career in education.

7%: Several contestants aspire to be CEOs and COOs of successful companies.

HERE THEY ARE……

The 38 contestants are:

Miss All America City Krystle Hughes

Miss Barnes Crossing Avery-Claire Littleton

Miss Biloxi Katelyn Perry

Miss Capital City Natalya Knok

Miss Delta State University Maddie Stevens

Miss Domain at Oxford Lauren Barron

Miss Fairpark Jaycie Tungett

Miss Hattiesburg Angel Gail Long

Miss Heartland Sarah Randolph

Miss Hinds Community College Brelynn Beck

Miss Historic Downtown Derykah Watts

Miss Hub City McKay Lee Bray

Miss Jones County Charity Lockridge

Miss Lafayette County Meredith Sides

Miss Leaf River Valley Neeley Robertson

Miss Lee County Sara Peyton Edwards

Miss Meridian Lydia Bishop

Miss Metro Jackson Becky Williams

Miss Midtown Abigail Church

Miss Mississippi State University Anna-Katherine Thompson

Miss Natchez Trace Baileigh Jay

Miss New South Landry Payne

Miss Oxford Riley Thrasher

Miss Pearl River Community College Britney Diaz-Roman

Miss Pine Belt Vivian O’Neal

Miss Presley Heights MaKayla Luper

Miss Rankin County Madison Delancey

Miss Red Hills Devan Doud

Miss Southern Magnolia Leah Kat Adcox

Miss Starkville Adyson Poole

Miss Tupelo Shaelen Hudson

Miss Turtle Creek Madeleine Thompson

Miss University Ally Hopper

Miss University of Southern Mississippi Karsyn Ulmer

Miss Vicksburg Morgan Alexis Nelson

Miss Warren County Erika Wheeler

