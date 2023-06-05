Health advisories issued for two Mississippi Gulf Coast beaches Published 11:08 am Monday, June 5, 2023

Two Mississippi beaches are under advisories after high levels of bacteria were detected.

WHAT WE KNOW:

The two beaches on the Mississippi Gulf Coast are under water contact advisories issued by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

The beaches are East Courthouse Road Beach between East Courthouse Road and Tegarden Road in Gulfport and Biloxi East Central Beach between St. Peter Street and Dukate Street.

Officials from MDEQ indicate that both beaches have high levels of bacteria. The beaches are not closed, but MDEQ warns swimming may increase the risk of illness.

The MDEQ said it would lift the advisories after water samples show bacteria levels are safe for contact.