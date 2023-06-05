Mississippi police department issues warning to drivers of these vehicles Published 7:42 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

If you drive either of a specific brand of vehicles, take extra caution if you find yourself entering a certain Mississippi city.

The Jackson Police Department issued a public statement Monday that alerted owners of KIA and Hyundai vehicles, especially those between model years 2011 and 2021, to take extra precautions against theft.

“If you own one of these vehicles, take extra precautions to secure your vehicle. Utilize additional equipment to lock the steering wheel or utilize other methods to disable the engine when the vehicle is not in use,” the statement reads. “Car thieves are utilizing social media to share information on how to steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles made between 2011-2021.”

JPD urged anyone seeing suspicious activity around one of these vehicles to call 9-1-1.