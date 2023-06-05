Mississippi Skies: Tuesday could be repeat of Monday, but might be last decent chance of rain for a while Published 10:58 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

If you didn’t get rain Monday and don’t get any Tuesday, you may be stuck watering the lawns and gardens for a few days. Except for the Gulf Coast region, rain chances drop quickly for the remainder of this week and maybe into next week.

There were a few communities in Mississippi that got some pretty good rainfall Monday. It looks like we’ll have a good chance of isolated to scattered storms Tuesday for central and southern areas with isolated rain chances in northern Mississippi.

A few storms got on the strong side across the state. The Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to a fire at a Holiday Inn on U. S. Hwy. 49. There was a report of a fire caused by a lightning strike, but firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorms in the afternoon. High of 88. Fog Monday night. Low of 63.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. High near 90. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 64.

South Mississippi

Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. High of 87. Mostly cloudy Monday night with a low of 65.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms developing later in the morning and afternoon. High of 86. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 68.