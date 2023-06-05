More than 200 pounds of cocaine discovered in vehicle traveling east along Gulf Coast. Two women arrested for trafficking drugs. Published 9:57 am Monday, June 5, 2023

Two women traveling east along the Gulf Coast were arrested after more than 200 pounds of cocaine were found in the vehicle they were riding in.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Melissa Dufour, of Florida, and Racquelle Anteola, of California, we arrested Thursday morning on eastbound Interstate 10 in Mobile County, Alabama.

Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office stopped the two women on the interstate. When the two women started giving conflicting stories, officers used K-9 officers to investigate.

After the dogs made a positive alert, officers searched the vehicle and found several hidden compartments in the vehicle containing approximately 217 pounds of cocaine.

Dufour and Anteola were taken to the Mobile County Metro Jail and charged with trafficking cocaine.

The estimated street value of the cocaine is about $2.1 million, authorities said.