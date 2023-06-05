Officials use K-9 unit in ongoing search for Mississippi woman missing more than two months Published 2:24 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

Officials brought in K-9 units to help search for a Mississippi woman who has been in missing for more than two months.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Kayla Crawford was last seen on Friday, March 24, at her home in the Movella community in George County.

The George County Sheriff’s Office used the K-9 officers over the weekend, hoping the dogs could pick up on her scent. Volunteers were also involved in the search.

Crawford is a 31-year-old white female with reddish brown hair, blue eyes, with a height of 5’2″, and weighing approximately 125lbs, with several tattoos on her left side.

She was last seen at her home in the 2000 block of Tannertown Road.

Investigators believe Crawford left her house on foot and may have been in the company of a man nicknamed “Mann.”

Officials have not reported what was found during the weekend search on the property where Crawford was living at the time she disappeared.

Kayla has been entered as a Missing Person on NCIC.

If you have any information on Kayla’s whereabouts, please call the George County Communications Center at 601-947-9156 or your local law enforcement agency.

To give information to law enforcement but remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app or call **Tips.