Wait! That’s not Cheetos! Mississippi police make arrest after finding drugs in snack bag

Published 7:22 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi police department made an arrest Monday afternoon after officers found a large amount of drugs inside a Cheetos bag.

The Picayune Police Department’s Neighborhood Enhancement Team stopped a Nissan Frontier on South Beech Street for a switched license plate and seatbelt violation.

According to the police department, the driver, Jeffrey Effler, gave officers consent to search the truck.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“During the search, officers recovered a trafficking amount of Methamphetamine that was hidden in a Cheetos bag,” the police statement read.

He was charged with felony trafficking of a controlled substance and a seatbelt violation.

More News

Mississippi police department issues warning to drivers of these vehicles

Gotta Sing! Gotta Dance! Got Ventriloquism too! Who are the 38 women vying for Miss Mississippi title

Officials use K-9 unit in ongoing search for Mississippi woman missing more than two months

Health advisories issued for two Mississippi Gulf Coast beaches

Print Article