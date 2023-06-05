Wait! That’s not Cheetos! Mississippi police make arrest after finding drugs in snack bag Published 7:22 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

A Mississippi police department made an arrest Monday afternoon after officers found a large amount of drugs inside a Cheetos bag.

The Picayune Police Department’s Neighborhood Enhancement Team stopped a Nissan Frontier on South Beech Street for a switched license plate and seatbelt violation.

According to the police department, the driver, Jeffrey Effler, gave officers consent to search the truck.

“During the search, officers recovered a trafficking amount of Methamphetamine that was hidden in a Cheetos bag,” the police statement read.

He was charged with felony trafficking of a controlled substance and a seatbelt violation.