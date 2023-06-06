27-year-old Mississippi man arrested, accused of raping elderly woman Published 11:54 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

A 27-year-old Mississippi man has been arrested in on charges of sexual assault of an elderly woman.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies took William Clyde Ashley, 27, 807 U.S. 84 No. 3, Natchez, into custody Monday morning without incident. He was charged with one count rape with intent to ravish. No bond has been set as Ashley is awaiting arraignment.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said investigators were able to identify Ashley as the sole suspect in the case and sought an arrest warrant for him when their investigation was complete.

The elderly woman was treated and released from Merit Health Natchez on the morning of May 24 for injuries that occurred two days prior.

Because of the sensitive nature of the case, Patten said no other information would be released at this time.

“The investigators of the Criminal Investigative Division of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office did an outstanding job on this case that is very sensitive in nature. From the time we received the report of this horrendous incident, they worked diligently to collect evidence, identify the suspect, corroborate statements with time lines in order to affect an arrest,” Patten said. “I couldn’t be more pleased with the job they have done on this particular case in order to start seeking justice for the victim.”