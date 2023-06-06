Mississippi hospital announces reductions in face of ‘substantial financial challenges’

Published 10:09 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Linda Burks has endured financial hardship in the wake of being sued for medical debt she says was being paid via auto draft for a year. Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Flowood, Mississippi.

Citing ‘substantial financial challenges, ‘ one of Mississippi’s most prominent hospitals is cutting jobs and service.

St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson reports that it is reducing 5.5% of its workforce.

In a news release, the 77-year-old hospital reported changes that will affect 157 people who work a mixture of full-time. part-time and PRN services.

“After thorough discernment and prayerful consideration, we must again adapt and evolve to preserve the ministry in the face of these economic realities and better ensure the long-term health of the organization,” Scott Kashman, market president and CEO of St. Dominic Health Services and St. Dominic Hospital, said in the news release.

In addition to workforce reductions, the healthcare system is closing St. Dominic Behavioral Health Services, which stopped taking admissions on Tuesday. Current inpatients are continuing to be cared for as the hospital works to transfer them to other facilities.

 

