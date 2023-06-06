Mississippi murder suspect still at large after no human remains found in burned trailer where suspect was thought to be hiding, sheriff reports

Published 11:20 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

No human remains were found after a fire destroyed a Mississippi house trailer where officers thought a capital murder suspect was hiding.

Officials with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office believed they had located capital murder suspect Roderick Tyrone Moss in an abandoned trailer. Moss’ cellphone was reportedly found near the trailer.

Several hours after multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and deputies worked to extract Moss, the trailer caught fire and was destroyed.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Tuesday morning, Sheriff Randy Johnson said investigators discovered no human remains inside the trailer, and the suspect remains at large.

Moss is wanted on capital murder charges out of Newton County in connection with the death of Char’dae Knowlin.

Knowlin, 36, was found dead on May 31 in a mobile home in the 1700 block of Ledlow Road, a dirt road in Newton County.

…..

…..

More News

New Mississippi Nothing Bundt Cakes store is nothing but sweet news for growing community, officials say

27-year-old Mississippi man arrested, accused of raping elderly woman

NCAA chooses Hattiesburg as site for Super Regional between University of Southern Mississippi and Tennessee

Mississippi hospital announces reductions in face of ‘substantial financial challenges’

Print Article