Mississippi murder suspect still at large after no human remains found in burned trailer where suspect was thought to be hiding, sheriff reports Published 11:20 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

No human remains were found after a fire destroyed a Mississippi house trailer where officers thought a capital murder suspect was hiding.

Officials with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office believed they had located capital murder suspect Roderick Tyrone Moss in an abandoned trailer. Moss’ cellphone was reportedly found near the trailer.

Several hours after multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and deputies worked to extract Moss, the trailer caught fire and was destroyed.

Tuesday morning, Sheriff Randy Johnson said investigators discovered no human remains inside the trailer, and the suspect remains at large.

Moss is wanted on capital murder charges out of Newton County in connection with the death of Char’dae Knowlin.

Knowlin, 36, was found dead on May 31 in a mobile home in the 1700 block of Ledlow Road, a dirt road in Newton County.

