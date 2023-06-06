Mississippi Skies: Which areas of Mississippi will be stormy Wednesday? Published 9:54 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Most areas of the state will be hot and steamy Wednesday, but vacationers on the Gulf Coast should have a plan B in case of widespread showers and thunderstorms. South Mississippi and the Gulf Coast have some decent rain chances Wednesday.

Wednesday will be mostly dry and breezy for the northern third of the state while the central region could have a shower or two develop. Some gusty breezes are also possible.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 91. Increasing clouds overnight with a low of 67.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 90. Mostly clear Wednesday night with a low of 65.

South Mississippi

Fog early, then mostly cloudy before becoming sunny later in the morning. Widespread showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High of 89. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 67.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny, then showers and storms possible. Rain becoming likely in the afternoon and evening. High of 87. A few more showers overnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Low of 70.