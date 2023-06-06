NCAA chooses Hattiesburg as site for Super Regional between University of Southern Mississippi and Tennessee Published 10:41 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

The super regional between Southern Miss and Tennessee will be in Hattiesburg, according to an announcement by the NCAA Tuesday morning.

The Golden Eagles, who won the regional tournament at Auburn as a No. 2 seed, will play Tennessee, who also won as a No. 2 see in the Clemson Regional.

Because both USM and Tennessee were No. 2 seeds, the NCAA had to choose between the two teams as to where the Super Regional would be played. The NCAA announced USM and Hattiesburg as its choice.

This is the second year in a row that USM has made it to the super-regional round.

The Eagles last made the College World Series in 2009, its only appearance in program history.