NCAA chooses Hattiesburg as site for Super Regional between University of Southern Mississippi and Tennessee

Published 10:41 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

By Ben Hillyer

The super regional between Southern Miss and Tennessee will be in Hattiesburg, according to an announcement by the NCAA Tuesday morning.

The Golden Eagles, who won the regional tournament at Auburn as a No. 2 seed, will play Tennessee, who also won as a No. 2 see in the Clemson Regional.

Because both USM and Tennessee were No. 2 seeds, the NCAA had to choose between the two teams as to where the Super Regional would be played. The NCAA announced USM and Hattiesburg as its choice.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

This is the second year in a row that USM has made it to the super-regional round.

The Eagles last made the College World Series in 2009, its only appearance in program history.

More News

New Mississippi Nothing Bundt Cakes store is nothing but sweet news for growing community, officials say

27-year-old Mississippi man arrested, accused of raping elderly woman

Mississippi murder suspect still at large after no human remains found in burned trailer where suspect was thought to be hiding, sheriff reports

Mississippi hospital announces reductions in face of ‘substantial financial challenges’

Print Article