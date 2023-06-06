New Mississippi Nothing Bundt Cakes store is nothing but sweet news for growing community, officials say Published 12:58 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

One of the country’s most popular specialty cake bakeries plans to open a new branch in Mississippi this fall.

Nothing Bundt Cakes plans to occupy part of the Oxford Commons shopping center in one of Mississippi’s fastest-growing communities. Oxford Commons is a new 700-acres development in Oxford that includes retail, professional offices and housing. The development is located east of Highway 7 in Oxford.

The company that specializes in bundt cakes was founded in 1997 by Dena Tripp and Debra Shwetz, lifelong friends who worked six months to perfect their recipe.

The handcrafted cakes are made with eggs, butter and cream cheese. They are available in a variety of sizes, from bite-sized Bundtinis to full-sized 8-inch and 10-cakes tiered cakes.

The bakeries also offer a wide selection of retail items, including party supplies, décor and gifts.

Nothing Bundt Cakes will take up more than 2,700 square feet of space in one of the final spaces available on the first floor of the Oxford Commons shopping center space.

The franchise will be owned and operated by Amy Lupo, who owns three other stores in the Memphis area, including Olive Branch. Lupo said she hopes to open the new Oxford location in the next six months.

The new store will employ up to 25 people, including full- and part-time staff.